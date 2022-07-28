A Pop of Summer

It’s been hot and humid this week. The sit-by-the-fan-and-eat-only-cold-foods kinda weather.
When the sun beats down and the outdoor air feels brutal, there’s only one thing that will make me happy: ice cream. But second to a trip to my local ice cream stand, when it’s late at night and I need a cold refreshing treat, I grab a homemade Popsicle.
Popsicle is actually a brand name and its origins are endearing. An 11-year-old from San Francisco named Frank Epperson accidentally created the first Popsicle in 1905 when he mixed sugared soda powder with water and it froze during the night. Epperson ate his icy treat off a wooden stirrer and dubbed it the Epsicle, named for himself and an icicle.
After sales took off locally, Epperson expanded the brand into amusement parks and applied for a patent. Later, his children encouraged the name change to Pop’s ‘Sicle, or Popsicle. Food giant Unilever acquired the Popsicle brand in 1989, as well as Good Humor, merging the two competitors into a cold-treat empire.
Frozen treats on a stick in all flavors fill the freezers of grocery stores these days, but it’s also super-simple to make your own iced treats, which also allows you to get really creative with flavor combinations. Silicone ice pop molds are affordable and easy-to-find kitchen items, both in department stores or online.
One of my favorite ice pops is a version of the summertime Creamsicle that blends together coconut milk and canned mandarin oranges. I throw a handful of crushed speculoos cookies into mine to add a hint of spice.
Fruit and yogurt are always a classic combo, but there are so many other tasty and tempting variations to explore with the bounty of summer berries, melons, and stone fruit. How about cucumber and honeydew melon? Or hibiscus, watermelon, and mint?
And then there are the dessert-inspired flavors, like peach pie, strawberry shortcake, and cake batter. Yum!
Let’s not forget the “poptails.” Mint and citrus mojito, pina colada, and peach sangria are all perfect party pops for the adult crowd.
Or you can use your fruit pop as both ice and mixer in a summer cocktail. Mix a little liquor with some seltzer or tonic water and flip the popsicle right into the glass to melt away, stirring as you go. Cheers!
Because I’m a sucker for Nutella, I’m including one of my most-loved chocolatey ice pop recipes and Shay, The Sentinel’s Assistant Director of Digital & Design, shared her go-to ice pop recipe that includes Tajin, a popular chili-lime seasoning.
So, keep calm, grab an ice pop, and stay cool out there!
Mangonada & Watermelonada Ice Pops
Makes 4-6 pops
Ingredients:
3 cups of diced mango or watermelon
1/4 cup water
1 tbsp. of Tajín
1 lime, juiced
For sweeter pops, add 1 tsp. sugar or honey
Optional: replace water with 1/3 cup of tequila
Instructions:
Place all the ingredients except the Tajín in a blender and process until smooth. Stir in 5 tsp. of Tajín
Sprinkle the remaining Tajín into ice pop molds, followed by the fruit mixture. Freeze overnight and enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.