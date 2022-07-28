A Pop of Summer
It’s been hot and humid this week. The sit-by-the-fan-and-eat-only-cold-foods kinda weather.

When the sun beats down and the outdoor air feels brutal, there’s only one thing that will make me happy: ice cream. But second to a trip to my local ice cream stand, when it’s late at night and I need a cold refreshing treat, I grab a homemade Popsicle.

