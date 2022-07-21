A Bite of Diagon Alley

The 3rd annual Wizarding Week is upon us next week in Keene, New Hampshire and we’re just as pleased as Buckbeak in a pumpkin patch.
Starting July 26 at 10 am, the city’s upper Main Street will be transmogrified into a wizard and witches’ haven until July 31st. Just like in previous years, local businesses and restaurants will take on one of the four main houses from the beloved series and decorate in their honor.
While each store will have its own special surprises in-store, we here at the Daily Prophet were lucky enough to squeeze some information out of a couple of restaurants.
Representing Gryffindor this year, Ye Goodie Shoppe will be providing assorted candy theme candies so good, that you’ll forget all about Honeydukes Express. They are slotted to have Chocolate Frogs, Stuffed owls, House colored Jelly belly bags, and the topper, Dark chocolate lime creams with lightning bolts inscribed on them!
Speaking of all things sugary and sublime, word has it that the founder of Keene’s Wizarding Week, Amy Christiansen Schoefmann, proprietor of Eat More Cake on Park Ave. in Keene is conjuring up her own potions of sweet delight. Coming from Amy, you know it will be out of this world! Plus, right next door at Piazza Ice Cream, this year’s batch of Butterbeer is promised to be even better than last year’s if that’s possible! Don’t forget to fly your broom down Park Ave. and partake!
From the Slytherin house, our local’s speakeasy, Sole’s - Boots, Athletic Shoes, & Rubby Slippers (B.A.R. for short), will be slithering out of the woodwork with plans to cook up a ‘Dinner at the Weasley’ list of specials that includes Bangers and Mash, Turkey legs and even lamb chops. They’re also rumored to have a number of Harry Potter-themed drinks to boot. But you didn’t hear it from me.
Changing things up, The Machina Arts Bar and their theme ‘The Three Broomsticks” with their kitchen heating up in an attempt to contain the Dragons Egg, a hard-boiled egg with roasted poblano mixed into its yolky center, closed and encased in sausage and bacon. You’ll find them smoked and sitting on a pedestal of breaded and fried cream cheese. The menu rounds out with a smoked Cauldron Cake of molten chocolate and house-made meringue.
Their cocktail special ‘Dobby the House Elf’ (Featured), is inspired by the fully socked elf himself, and is made with the following ingredients:
1 ½ oz of Tito’s
¾ oz of St George Spiced Pear
½ oz of Elderflower
Garnish with two brandy poached pears for ears, two blueberries on a toothpick for eyes, and a napkin as his sack shirt.
Dobby will be accompanied by the Golden Snitch, Chocolate Frog Martini, Spirit-free color-changing Felix Felic’s Potion, and what Art Director Danya Ricethins Landis says is “The best Butter Beer you’ll find.” Machina will also be donating during the week to a nonprofit for the Transgender community.
Speaking of liquor and nonprofits, every restaurant included in the event was approached by Tito’s Vodka to help support a nonprofit for the whole week, with plans to donate $1 for every drink sold using Tito’s Vodka.
The event has brought a deliciously good time in its previous iterations and looks to do the same this year. For more information, visit facebook.com/keenewizardingweekllc/
