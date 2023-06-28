4th of July Favorites

One of the great things about making sides and dishes to go along with your typical Fourth of July barbecue foods is that you can get creative with the patriotic colors of red, white and blue.
Not only do we, as adults, love a themed dish, but kids get a kick out of it too. Although finding dishes that both children and adults love can be a difficult task.
Fruit trays and charcuterie boards are a huge hit with my children, and they may be with yours, as well.
Get creative with fruit and find red, white and blue ones. Wash them, cut them up and then arrange them on a cutting board or a serving tray in the shape of a flag. If you’re looking for ideas for what fruit to use, try the ones listed below:
Red: Strawberries, watermelons, red grapes, cherries or apple slices (skin-side up).
Blue: Blueberries, blackberries and grapes.
White: Pineapple, apples without peels, bananas, dragon fruit and pears.
When using apple slices try mixing them with a little lemon juice and water to help keep the brown away.
You could also add in other foods such as yogurt covered raisins or pretzels, white chocolate bits, M&Ms, cottage cheese, cheddar cheese, marshmallows, crackers or corn chips.
Another fun way to make a fruit dish is to put the fruit on skewers and create some nice red, white and blue kabobs.
If you’re looking for a more traditional side, with a fun little Independence Day kick, try this fun recipe for deviled eggs. Your kids could even help you make it — I know my children enjoy the opportunity to help in the kitchen.
This recipe involves dyeing your boiled eggs before you cut into them, so the outside of the egg whites can be red, white and blue. They come out so pretty, and taste just like deviled eggs. No weird or different flavors. You can follow the full recipe below, or just follow the instructions to dye the eggs and use your own deviled egg recipe, if you’d rather.
Fill a large saucepan half-way up with water and gently add the eggs. Cover the eggs with at least 1-inch of water. Add a pinch of salt. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, reduce heat and continue to boil for 15 minutes. Drain hot water from the pan and add the eggs to a bowl of iced water. After the eggs have cooled, crack and peel them.
Using a sharp knife, slice each egg in half lengthwise. Gently scoop out (remove) yolks, place in a small mixing bowl and set aside.
Gently rinse egg white halves under cold running water to remove all yolk residue.
Fill two small bowls with cold water and add seven drops of food coloring to each cup. If the color seems too light with just seven drops, you can add as many as needed to get the color you want. Place egg white halves into color baths and let sit until you reach the desired color. (about 10 or 15 minutes.) Remove colored egg whites with a slotted spoon to dry on paper towels.
Prepare filling: Using a fork, mash up the yolks and add mustard, mayonnaise, Tabasco, salt and pepper to taste. Pipe with a star tip or spoon filling into centers of colored eggs. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. Just before serving, sprinkle with paprika or garnish with chopped chives.
