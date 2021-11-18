PUTNEY, Vt.—Two professional local directors have chosen a play to present that will stretch their acting chops to the limit.
David Stern and John Hadden star in a Wild Goose Players production of one of the most highly regarded one-act plays in the English language, “The Zoo Story,” next Friday, November 26, and Saturday, November 27, at Next Stage Arts.
The 1958 play, written by Edward Albee (“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”), deals with very relevant and serious themes of human isolation, disconnection, fragmentation and alienation.
It follows two men, Jerry and Peter, who meet at a bench in Central Park. Peter is a wealthy executive with a wife and family; Jerry lives alone in a rooming house and is desperate for a meaningful conversation with another human being. He intrudes on Peter’s quiet and peaceful moment, forcing him to listen to stories about his life and the reason behind his visit to the zoo.
“It’s a story about how we think about the lonely,” said Stern, former artistic director with Main Street Arts who leads The Wild Goose Players with Sandy Klein—director of “The Zoo Story” and creative director of New England Youth Theater. The Wild Goose Players are the house company under the umbrella of Next Stage Arts Project. Hadden, a long-time professional working actor and director, is one of the founding members of Shakespeare and Company in Lenox, Massachusetts.
Albee himself was a gay man, said Stern, and his own alienation he wrote in Jerry’s lines about his being a homosexual for a week or two as an adolescent.
Widely regarded as one of Edward Albee’s masterpieces (he wrote it in three weeks), “A Zoo Story” was at first disregarded by New York producers and was first performed in Germany in 1959 during the Berlin Festival. The Zoo Story then appeared Off-Broadway at the Provincetown Playhouse during the winter of 1960.
Albee’s works are considered well-crafted and often unsympathetic examinations of the modern condition. Albee was one of the early American contributors to Theatre of the Absurd. It reflects the 20th-century sense of the breakdown of a coherent, interconnected moral universe.
Klein, Stern and Hadden began working on the show at the beginning of the pandemic.
“It’s a real challenge,” said Stern, who said he has a nine-page monologue in the play. “I haven’t acted with this kind of seriousness or in this size role since college.”
Stern taught dramatic literature in secondary schools for nearly 25 years, including this show.
“It resonates with young people in its intensity and desperation,” he said of themes, which he described as both humorous and dark.
Beyond the idea of humans’ need for connection, the play is about the broader sense of the differences between economic classes and the idea of bourgeois complacency and materialism during this period of post-World War II American history. The ideas aroused in this play are pressing for change and reform.
There will be a talk back following the show for those interested.
“These lines, this show—it feels like it’s today,” said Stern. “The text reads like brand-new. It’s so complete and unique and well-crafted.”
The Wild Goose Players will present “The Zoo Story” next Friday, November 26 and Saturday, November 27, at 7:30 p.m. at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test within 48 hours required for entry to indoor shows. Masks required while inside the venue. Tickets are $12 at the door and advance tickets are available at nextstage.org.