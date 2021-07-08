Here in the Monadnock Region, we have several wren species, the most common being the House Wren and the Carolina Wren, a new species in the past 50 years, moving north due to climate warming. Two other wrens, Marsh and Sedge Wrens, are found in swampy areas. The Winter Wren is found in forests and can be identified by its tinkling song.
House Wren
House wrens, small brownish-gray birds, only 4”-5” in size, frequent small towns, backyards and parks. They can easily be attracted to small bird houses.
The male House Wren arrives in early May and stuffs every bird house or gourd with sticks. The female arrives a few days later and removes the efforts of the male to build her own nest. 4-8 eggs are the normal clutch which hatch in 13 days and the young fledge in 17 days having been fed a diet of small spiders, insects, beetles and land snails.
While males do assist the female with feeding young birds, he is not the perfect mate. There are many instances of male wrens with multiple females, with nest boxes just 50 feet apart. Feeding 16 young in too different families can be exhausting which is why male House Wrens only live 1-2 years.
Carolina Wren
Most common in southern states but has expanded its range to New England over the past 50 years. Somewhat larger than the House Wren, it has a distinct white eye stripe. It has a very loud song and like other wrens, sings from dawn until dusk, with males singing before sunrise.
The Carolina Wren often prefers flower pots on decks to build its nest. Like the House Wren, it cares for young in the nest and fledglings with the same diet of small spiders and insects. It will also eat berries and seeds. The normal clutch is 4 eggs. Young fledge at 14 days.
Unlike the House Wren, The Carolina Wren is a faithful mate.
Winter Wren
Smaller than the House Wren and Carolina Wren, the Winter Wren is a bird of forests. Like a mouse it creeps through the forest floor and prefers brush piles and wood piles and can be observed in our region throughout the fall and sometimes in mild winters. I have often observed the Winter Wren during a November snowstorm.
It has a short stubby tail turned up over its back.
Its most distinctive feature is a lovely song, tinkling and trilling.
It breeds in thick woods and forests, usually near water. The Howe Reservoir is a good location hear to see them. They often nest in hollow tree logs or stumps and the nest is hard to locate. Once I despaired of finding a nest and, tired of swatting bugs and mosquitoes. I sat on a stump to rest. Moments later a Winter Wren flew between my legs to its nest in the stump. Like fishing patience was rewarded.
4-10 eggs are the normal clutch, between May 20-July 23rd here in New Hampshire. It often has 2 broods annually like the House and Carolina Wrens.