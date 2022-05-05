The wind makes me groan and is it an anemone?

Hopefully by the time you read this you’ll be enjoying much warmer weather than I am here on a late Friday afternoon. Though bright and sunny, the wind is howling and temperatures haven’t reached 50 here in Dublin. Cold as it is, though, the dogs won’t be letting themselves out to do their business and it was time to open the coop gate to let the 3 old hens out for their afternoon free ranging. Of course, as I always do, I stop to see what’s going on in boulder garden… my oldest perennial bed. Well, I had a nice little surprise and now I need your help identifying what I’ve got here.
The sweetest little white blossom was nodding its face upward from its position beside the big boulder, behind some daffodils. I immediately thought anemone. Windflower is another name for anemones and with this breeze it seemed like the logical explanation. I snapped a couple photos and after expanding them on my phone I noticed the leaves don’t look like a typical anemone leaf.
I think I’ve narrowed it down to either Wood Anemone (Anemone nemorosa) or Bloodroot (Sanguiniaria Canadensis.) The pure white flowers of both are practically identical with their yellow stamens. The leaves, though, are markedly different. Both are native here in New Hampshire. I’m thinking maybe it’s Bloodroot after all.
Interestingly, the reddish-orange sap of Bloodroot was used by Native Americans as a dye according to plantersbarn.ca and the Anemone is called not only windflower but also smell fox, an allusion to the musky scented leaves according to Wikipedia.
I’ll leave you with this last thought since I want to save room for photos. Aren’t our gardens constantly turning up unexpected little wonders?