The Waxwings

In the Monadnock Region, The Cedar Waxwing is a permanent resident while the Bohemian Waxwing, a close cousin, makes appearances in late winter.
The Cedar Waxwing gets its name from secondary wing feathers which have bright red waxy tips. The Bohemian Waxwing is larger and has cinnamon color under the tail feathers and a gray breast. Some years they appear in the thousands at the Christmas Bird Censuses in North America.
Both birds seek out sugary fruits, especially crabapples and mountain ash berries in late November and through much of the winter months. They store excess sugar from these fruits as fat and have an enzyme, intestinal sucrose, that catalyzes common plant disaccharides. Because they have low nitrogen requirements this permits a diet of fermented fruit. They do mix protein-rich foods (buds, flowers, insects) to provide a balanced diet. During the winter months they metabolize ethanol.
It is not unusual to find both species lying on the ground or sidewalk under crabapple trees, seeming to be apparently dead. But a faint heartbeat indicates they are inebriated, not dead.
A study in Manitoba showed that waxwings that perished from crashing into buildings from an overindulgence in their favorite food had a blood alcohol content of 73 milligrams per 100 millimeters which for humans, would be well above the limit for driving, let alone flying.
The liver and esophagus of waxwings are among the largest among songbirds owing to 10,000 years of this diet.
Not surprisingly, The Cedar Waxwing is a late nester here in the Monadnock Region, waiting until August when there is an abundance of its favorite fruit for young nestlings.