Adapting to the ever-changing 2020 social climate and responding to life during a pandemic, Sandglass Theater has relocated its creative offerings from the virtual to the natural world this month.
The puppet theater in Putney, Vt., founded nearly 40 years ago by Eric Bass and Ines Zeller Bass, moved its operations to Facebook in the spring with a series of puppet-making workshops and mini-performances called “art bursts,” also led by the organization’s co-artistic director, Shoshana Bass, and associate artist, Jana Zeller.
The theater company specializes in combining the 4,000-year-old art of puppetry with music, actors and visual imagery. Since its inception in 1982, the company’s productions have toured in nearly 30 countries and have won numerous international prizes. Sandglass produces works for adults and young people — two repertoires that tour separately and together. The company also performs and teaches in its own 60-seat renovated barn theater in Putney.
Normally, the theater is available for workshops and residencies, and the company teaches a two-week summer intensive training program. Sandglass is dedicated to the arts of theater and puppetry as means of exploring contemporary issues and inspiring dialogue with its original ensemble performances and collaborations with diverse theater artists.
The company’s current project, “Babylon,” was inspired by the refugee crisis and includes stories of refugees living in Vermont. Its themes now highlight the current global crisis that population is facing in the midst of a pandemic without access to proper health care, personal protection equipment, clean water and other resources.
“As we care for our own communities and families, how do we maintain our global perspective, and understand that we are all in this together?” is the question it now asks.
Sandglass Theater hosted an outdoor event this month titled Footpath to the Puppets, a walk-through experience with three outdoor performance stations. Tickets were sold by group, or “pod,” rather than as individual places for patrons to be able to maintain social distancing during performances.
An international puppet festival planned for this year was postponed to 2022. The theater’s outdoor events this month are a similar-yet-simplified version of Puppets in Paradise, an outdoor element of the festival, meant to celebrate the shared intimacy of puppetry.
This weekend, Sandglass Theater will feature new paintings by Sandglass co-founder Ines Zeller Bass with a walkthrough gallery exhibit Saturday, Sept. 26 and Sunday, Sept. 27, from 2 to 5 p.m. on the Sandglass theater grounds. The outdoor exhibit will also feature a pop-up crankie performance — an old storytelling art form on a long, illustrated scroll — featuring Bass’s artwork.
“I keep [the crankie] in a suitcase I can open up and crank along every half-hour or so,” said Zeller Bass of the six-minute piece that also features songs accompanied by guitar. She performs the crankie with her husband, Eric Bass.
Sandglass Theater hosts a crankie celebration every November; this year’s postponed event would have been the sixth annual.
The artwork that will be on outdoor exhibit this weekend she created over the past six months.
The paintings, arranged throughout the theater grounds, are all watercolor, some in conventional frames and others in wooden shadow boxes. All are displayed on wooden backdrops attached to stakes in the ground.
“The pictures will disappear into the leaves and weeds,” Zeller Bass said. “It’s an adventure [for the visitor].”
All of the paintings are strongly related to puppetry and theater in general.
“[Each] picture is one part of a longer piece. It’s a moment in space and time, frozen,” she said. “If I could animate it, It would start in that moment and go on. What goes on before is up to the person who looks at it.”
All of the figures in her paintings are puppet-like.
“They have these funny bodies that are a cross between puppet and circus performer and something surreal,” Zeller Bass said. “I have the freedom to put them in any situation I want.”
Some, she went on, have animation aspects and can be manipulated, making them interactive in a way. While her body of work might appear like images from a children’s book, she said they have a lot of dark undertones.
“I’m trying to capture the time we’re going through,” she said, “sometimes with humor and touching something else, I hope. That’s what I felt when I [created] them.”
Sandglass Theater’s gallery exhibition and pop-up crankie performance is this Saturday, Sept. 26 and Sunday, Sept. 27, from 2 to 5 p.m. The event is free to the public, though donations will be gratefully accepted. To ensure the health and safety of the community, traffic flow will be regulated, and all visitors will complete a brief health survey and temperature check prior to admittance to the grounds. All visitors will be required to wear a mask and maintain a minimum of six feet social distance between groups. For more information, visit sandglasstheater.org.