“The Twelve-Pound Look,” The Edge Ensemble’s New Film on YouTube

As COVID-19 cases increased once again in 2021, The Edge Ensemble Theatre Company continued to sharpen its filmmaking skills.
The Edge Ensemble Theatre Company’s first production of 2022—and its seventh film—“The Twelve-Pound Look,” premiered on YouTube in late April and will be available for viewing through the end of May. The one-act play by J.M. Barrie, the author of “Peter Pan,” is directed by Kim Dupuis, with cinematography and editing by David Teubner, art direction by Susan Sanders, production assistance by Tristan Shawley, and poster design by David Teubner and Kyle Petrillo.
The cast features Damien Licata as Harry Sims, an aristocrat about to be made a knight: Kenzie Yelin as Kate Sims, his ex-wife and working-class typist hired to answer the many congratulations he has received; and Laura Carbonneau as the soon-to-be Lady Sims. Supporting roles are filled by Wendy Almeida as the maid and John McMahon as the butler.
The company had planned to return to presenting live theater at its home, Heberton Hall (the Keene Public Library annex building) with a production of John Patrick Shanley’s “The Italian-American Reconciliation,” in the fall of 2020. But as the number of COVID-19 cases rose that year, they decided to table the live production until the fall of last year.
“We thought maybe (COVID-19 case) numbers were alarming again, so we regrouped,” said Dupuis, Edge Ensemble founding artistic director, of the second cancellation of the live play.
In pre-COVID times, The Edge Ensemble attracted an average of 1,000 people to its performances per season.
So, the company turned to filming one-act plays to keep its art going at a time when large gatherings were not possible.
When the company was deciding to produce its first film in 2020, it was to continue working and thriving as a theater company. No one had any filmmaking knowledge, which is why Dupuis and Teubner studied the subject over the next two years.
The first three films Edge Ensemble produced were presented like theatrical productions.
“We wanted to continue doing something unique each time, not the same style of filming,” said Dupuis.
The second time around, the goal was to create real films.
A filmed production of the Susan Glaspell play, “Trifles,” was the first of that group of real films. It has since had 78,000 views from around the world since it premiered on YouTube.
“We started learning some tricks and the films were getting better and better,” said Dupuis.
Next was a filmed production of the Glaspell play, “The People,” adapted by Edge Ensemble member Catherine Behrens and it was presented as “Beautiful Distances,” directed by Dupuis, with cinematography and editing by Teubner.
With help from Historical Society of Cheshire County director, Alan Rumrill, the company was able to film “Trifles” at the 1839 Bruder House adjacent to the Wyman Tavern on Main Street.
For “The Twelve-Pound Look,” the company used the “green room” at the library as its filming location, which was meant to serve as an Edwardian parlor.
“It’s perfect for the period; it has an elegant look to it that transformed well,” said Dupuis.
The first three films were longer—at least an hour.
“We decided to focus on making 30-minute films so we could strive for a higher level of excellence and not be stretched so thin,” said Dupuis.
“The Twelve-Pound Look” comes in at 35 minutes.
“It was easy to translate into film,” said Dupuis.
She sees many aspects of filmmaking as far more challenging than theater, the much-larger budget being at the top of the list. This film, like The Edge’s other six online productions created during the pandemic, is being offered free of charge. However, with no box office receipts to support the production, funding is tight and donations are very much in-need.
Next is a film of another Barrie play, “A Well-Remembered Voice,” which is in rehearsal. Plans are for that release in late June-early July.
To help the cast prepare for “The Twelve-Pound Look,” she asked them to watch the PBS television series, “Downton Abbey,” and study a character with a similar socio-economic status as their character in the play as well as hone a specific British accent.
“(The films) are bringing enrichment to the community through the process,” said Dupuis. “It’s above and beyond the finished product.”
Teubner purchased filmmaking equipment for his business.
“He’s motivated by things he wanted to do and couldn’t,” she said. “He’s becoming more and more excited with this endeavor of making films out of our plays.”
In terms of directing, Dupuis said, she’s gone on “research binges” to learn as many filmmaking details as possible.
“I’m finally getting to that place where I’m really starting to see a story play out in front of me as a film,” she said.
Donations can be made by going to www.edgeensemble.org and clicking on the “Donate” button. To view “The Twelve-Pound Look,” visit www.edgeensemble.org or search for Edge Ensemble on YouTube. Call 603-352-5657 or email TheEdgeEnsemble@aol.com for more information.