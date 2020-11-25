I’ve written a few pieces about my friend Melissa’s collection of Barbies yet I always find something new to be fascinated about regarding her obsession with vintage versions of the leggy plastic woman-child.
It’s fun to also serve as a lookout for her in my auction and antique shop adventures. I’ll often be at a shop and spy some vintage Barbies or Barbie’s friends — Ken, Midge, Skipper or Francie — and I’ll take a picture of them with my phone and shoot it in a message to her. More often than not, they’re ones that she already owns or they’re not in good enough condition or what have you. Sometimes, though, I’ll spot a winner for her.
A few weeks ago, she and I and partner, Joe, spent a weekend in Maine and took a daytrip to Portland from Ogunquit where we were staying. We stopped at several antique shops along the way. I’m fortunate Joe is so patient with our zeal for vintage things and it helps that he usually brings his Ipad with him.
While I’m more of a generalist when it comes to looking for antiques since I’m usually just looking for stuff that I can resell and make a profit on, Melissa’s got virtually only one thing on her mind… Barbie. She’s got laser eyes when it comes to scanning booth after booth. Her first find was a couple of dolls… while she already owned some of these particular styles, she wanted them anyway. Maybe they had excellent face coloration… cheeks still rosy and lips nice and red. Another’s hair was a certain shade she didn’t think she had. Ok. On to the next shop we went after she made her purchase.
At the next shop, she found a vintage Barbie camper complete with its original box. She was thrilled! Not that the camper itself was in particularly good shape; it was the condition of the box that she was joyous over. So, we loaded that into the car and off we went again.
Then, I asked Joe to turn around as we whizzed by an antique shop none of us were familiar with. It had two floors. On the second floor were lots of locked glass case booths. I’m not a big fan of these because they contain all small items that for whatever reason, the dealer has chosen to display in a locked cabinet. I’m an antique furniture and architectural remnants kind of guy and mostly I find these cases too fussy for me. Sometimes, though, you can find some cool stuff.
Joe and Melissa were still downstairs while I was scanning the cases upstairs. Once in a while I’ll find a vintage Asian incense burner that I’m always drawn to or an old black and white photo that strikes me. All of a sudden, I came upon a case that was filled with nothing but Barbies. I didn’t immediately alert Melissa because I could see several were from the 90s. I’ve learned you can age a Barbie often by its eyes. Mattel has done a great job with keeping up with contemporary trends in what appeals to young girls through the decades. The very first Barbie was introduced at a New York toy show in March of 1959 and she had what’s known as side-eye. In my mind it’s a rather icy expression and her hair was not what you’d imagine a teenage girl wearing nowadays. It was called a bubble cut and looking at these dolls now, she looks more like a woman in her 30s.
I wasn’t too sure about some of the dolls on lower shelves that were in plain boxes used in the fashion doll collecting trade, so I finally called Melissa over and she was instantly drawn to several of the dolls. We found a clerk who came and unlocked the case. Each doll had to be individually taken out by the clerk and handed to Melissa as the other one was returned. You’d swear they were examining gold bullions or something.
It was obvious this had been someone’s collection but some of the pricing seemed a little out of whack. Melissa is never shy about spending a bit on a doll she wants and she knows the ballpark that each one should be priced in. There were some really flashy Barbies in fur coats, probably from the 90s, that were priced higher than the more vintage dolls.
One doll Melissa seemed really interested in was from the Twist ‘n Turn era — this has something to do with the way the doll’s limbs articulated. I’ve learned lots of these terms… bent-arm, talking Barbie, walking Barbie, Malibu Barbie, Bubble Cut Barbie, etc. Unfortunately, this little lady appeared to be a tad on the jaundice side, as if she might be having liver problems. Just her head though. Melissa explained that certain vinyls used during particular Barbie eras tended to do this.
There are many maladies one must watch out for. She might be afflicted with green ear. Her little metal earrings are a low-grade alloy that can turn her ear and even a portion of her face green. Loose joints are another problem from certain models of Barbie as well as face color rub-off. And, of course, lots of little girls liked to practice their hair styling skills and would cut Barbie’s hair. That poor little thing loses practically all of her value then!
We noticed a note in the case. The vendor said she had many more Barbies at home and gave her phone number. For whatever reason, Melissa seemed a little shy about calling so when we got back in the car, I gave it a whirl. A lovely lady named Felicia answered and told us the story of her Barbies. They were left to her by her sister, who was an avid collector. She had passed away and now Felicia was blessed yet cursed at the same time with figuring out how to deal with all of these pretty 11.5-inch plastic gals. Her daughter was helping her research their value, but you could tell some of them were emotionally priced (i.e. the fur coat Barbies.)
Over the next several days, Melissa and Felicia communicated and shared photos. Finally, Melissa settled on a few and Felicia accepted a bundle price. Melissa drove all the way up to North Conway to meet Felicia and they had a nice time in some parking lot. Melissa helped her identify more of her dolls and their value and then motored away with the additional treasures for her collection.
Don’t even think of asking her to take certain ones out of their original box, by the way. You’ll get a side-eye reaction.