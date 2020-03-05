The Sweetest Time of the Year

It’s that time of year again… Maple Month. Maple sugaring operations are in full swing, as farmers are now tapping their trees and turning sap into syrup and other sweet treats.
Winter temperatures throughout the region have been a bit above average this year so far, potentially leading to an early spring and thus a shorter maple sugaring season. According to research by the Proctor Maple Research Center at the University of Vermont, a shorter season can hinder the production of maple sap – fluxuating freezing and thawing cycles (in late winter) control the flow of maple sap. Fewer freezing and thawing cycles, thanks to warmer temperatures, mean the maple trees may produce less sap. “In addition, maple trees rely on snowpack during this time to protect their roots from freezing. Less snow can potentially affect the health of sugar maple trees.”
Maple sugaring in the Monadnock and southern Vermont regions began last week, and farmers remain optimistic. Dave Fuller, who has been helping operate Fuller’s Sugarhouse in Lancaster, N.H. for nearly 50 years, doesn’t see any cause for alarm at this point, noting that a warmer winter can simply mean a faster season. In the one week since they started the season, Fuller’s Sugarhouse has already made about 5 percent of its crop for the year.
“The weather seems okay with me,” Fuller said. “It has to be above freezing for sap to run. Over the years our average is well above the norm so I’m not too concerned right now.”
Bascom Family Farms in Brattleboro isn’t concerned at this point, either, about the warmer-than-average weather. In fact, they’ve found a few advantages to it.
“The winter has been warmer, but here [in Brattleboro] and north of here, it has remained below freezing nearly every day,” said Bruce Bascom, principal and CEO of Bascom Family Farms. “This warmer winter has been around 30°F here for several weeks, which is comfortable working conditions for plastic tubing.”
Right now, the farm’s trees are still frozen and have produced less than 15 percent of the crop so far. And while Bascom has “no predictions yet if the crop will be large or small; it’s very uncertain so far,” he notes that global warming is a potential issue in the longer term. If it continues, “it may be necessary for maple producers to tap their trees a month earlier in the winter compared to today.”
Getting in on the action
People throughout the region are increasingly interested in becoming a part of the maple sugaring process, and there are several programs that help them do that. Among them was a recent Maple Sugaring Intensive hosted by Prescott Farm in Laconia. Held at the farm’s Environmental Education Center, it was an in-depth program that showed participants “everything from tree ID to the correct consistency of the finished maple syrup.”
There is even a local maple sugaring program for youths (from pre-K to high school) – Stonewall Farm is offering a workshop during schools’ winter vacation that gives students “a taste of what maple sugaring entails.”
According to Annie Dintino-Cucchi, education program assistant at Stonewall Farm, students learn to identify sugar maples, and collect and boil sap.
“This gives students a deeper understanding of the maple sugaring process,” she said. “We hope [they] leave with a working understanding of maple sugaring and an interest in the process.”