The Spanish Flu Epidemic of 1918

In September of 1918 the United States was focused on the progress of World War I. The U.S. and its allies were moving toward victory in the conflict. The front page of the Keene Sentinel was dominated by war news every day as United States and allied troops surged across France.
However, there was another story beginning to appear on the pages of the newspaper as the month progressed. On September 6 the Sentinel reported that 117 men had died on military bases in the U.S. as a result of pneumonia caused by influenza. The Spanish flu was beginning to impact the United States.
The flu did not originate in Spain, but that is where it was first widely publicized. Numerous nations that were involved in World War I at that time intentionally did not mention the flu to avoid adding further despair to their residents who were already concerned about the war. WWI increased the spread of the disease as military forces from more than 30 countries traveled across the globe, transporting the virus with them.
Fort Devens in Massachusetts presented a serious health concern as 45,000 troops were stationed in close quarters there. By the end of September 8,000 soldiers there were sick or had died from the disease. The highly contagious wave of influenza then spread across New England
On Saturday September 14, 1918 an 8-year-old granddaughter of Helen Pollard traveled from the Boston area by train to visit her grandmother in Keene. Soon after arriving at the Pollard home, the young girl fell ill. Dr. Weston was called to assist and diagnosed the illness as a case of the influenza that was spreading around the world and had become widespread in Boston. This was Keene’s first case of the Spanish flu.
The city’s government leaders reacted quickly to this report. The Pollard house was immediately quarantined. Despite this and other quarantines, the epidemic spread rapidly. A spike in cases at the end of September forced the Keene board of health to enact a ban on all public gatherings. As cases increased a special emergency ward was opened at Elliot Community Hospital. The beds there were soon full and a temporary emergency hospital was set up in Fiske Hall at Keene Normal School.
During the peak of the outbreak several dozen new cases were reported daily in Keene and on some days several people died. Day after day the Sentinel carried sad obituaries of young and old victims alike. Despite the frightful toll, the worst passed suddenly as the number of new cases dropped as quickly as they had increased a few weeks earlier. More than 800 people fell ill in Keene during October and more than 10% of them, about 85 people, died during the month.
On November 11, 1918 the Armistice ending WWI was announced and the Sentinel proclaimed “Peace At Last.” By mid-November the epidemic had virtually disappeared in Keene and, in addition to celebrating the Armistice, the paper said it would no longer offer pandemic updates unless there was an expanded outbreak.
Unfortunately, that expansion came with a new wave of Spanish flu cases about 14 months later, in February of 1920. Despite the serious nature of this new outbreak, businessmen began to complain about a second closure of their businesses, as they felt that their livelihoods were being threatened. Once again the number of active cases in Keene decreased rapidly and the last mention of flu cases in the Sentinel was on March 15.
There were several similarities between the Spanish influenza outbreak and the COVID-19 pandemic. Both outbreaks spread across the globe quickly – in 1918 because of the movement of immense armies and today because of the ease of worldwide travel.
Bans on public gathering and the use of quarantines, isolation, travel restrictions, and face coverings were implemented in both instances to help slow the spread of the disease. Then, as now, stores closed, school and public events were canceled, and all public entertainments were suspended.
There were also some differences between the pandemics, mostly resulting from scientific and technological advances. On both occasions there were valiant attempts to develop medicines to combat the pandemic. The scientific and medical achievements of the 21st century resulted in the rapid development of a vaccine. Furthermore, in 1918 students could not learn from home and workers could not work remotely when businesses closed, as modern technology has allowed them to do during the current outbreak.
Keene recorded 1,150 cases and lost around 150 residents to the Spanish flu. 500 million people fell ill during the pandemic – 1 of every 3 people across the globe. It is estimated that as many as 50 million may have died worldwide; 675,000 died in the United States alone.
Although more than 1,000 cases of the Spanish flu were reported in Keene and many families lost family members, the residents of the region were resilient as they quickly tried to re-establish their normal schedules. Furthermore, the outbreak clearly illustrated to the people of Keene the value of modern health measures. A paid public health officer was appointed, a visiting nurse association was formed and, following a successful fundraising campaign, a modern addition was constructed at the Elliot Community Hospital in 1922.
Alan Rumrill is the Executive Director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County