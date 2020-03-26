Countless businesses around the globe have been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic in only these past few weeks. The live entertainment industry has possibly been the hardest hit, with theaters closing their doors.
This has translated to the Monadnock Region, with many local establishments that regularly host artists cancelling their events coming up in the next couple of months.
“This is going to be incredibly hard on all of us, especially musicians,” according to Deb McWethy, of Deb’s House Concerts and Peterborough Folk Music Series in an online message to ticket holders. “Touring is a big part of how they make their living, pay their rent and stay on top of bills.”
McWethy, along with artists and their agents, have canceled the concerts in the series through April. Ticket holders have already been refunded.
One organization that has been proactive and is using this time as an opportunity is The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, a historic building in the midst of a renovation. The theater is beginning a live-streamed program, “Monadnock Tonight!,” which premiered this week online.
The half-hour, twice-weekly program (airing Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5 p.m.) features regional news including interviews with health officials, state and local government representatives, as well as news of businesses and individuals affected by the coronavirus.
The second half of each show will include a live performance by a regional musical group, comedian or other entertainer. The program will be broadcast live simultaneously on Facebook Live, YouTube Live, Periscope, Twitter and Vimeo. The shows will be archived so they can be seen on demand at any time after the initial broadcast. Schedule information will be available on The Park Theatre Facebook page and their website, theparktheatre.org.
Additionally, The Park Theatre is introducing ParkPixFlix. The Park Theatre will add a page on its main website where films of all genres will be available to stream for free. A new movie will be added every day.
The public will also be given a chance to recommend films (and TV series) that are available on any streaming platform on the ParkPixFlix page. The theater’s Facebook page will highlight and give links to all films as they are added to the list.
Along with other theaters and concert promoters, McWethy is busily working on rescheduling postponed events, in which case, tickets will be honored at the later date unless a refund is requested.
She said she will reassess the situation and post a notice regarding May concerts at a later date, but for the time being, the two shows coming up in May are on-schedule: Slaid Cleaves, performing Friday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m.; and Joe Crookston, on-stage May 31 – both will be held at Peterborough’s Bass Hall at the Monadnock Center for History and Culture. Tickets can be purchased at pfmsconcerts.org, which McWethy urges patrons to check often for the most up-to-date information and to sign up for the mailing list.
According to Mike Chadinha, organizer of the Peterborough Concert Series at the Peterborough Town House, the last couple of weeks have been “nothing but rescheduling and all of the venues we work with closing for two months and laying off 80 percent of their staff.”
He anticipates the situation will mean that it will continue to be difficult for many in the arts and entertainment industry. While ticket sales grinded to a halt this month, fortunately, he has had very few cancellations in his line-up. Instead, all April concerts have been postponed, many of them set for new later dates and others to be rescheduled in the near future.
In the meantime, he urged ticket holders and music lovers on the series mailing list to “throw on that favorite album you haven’t listened to in a while.”
Here are some concrete ways to support your favorite artists right now:
Buy the artist’s music directly from their website or places like Bandcamp, where the income goes directly to the artist/band. Buy their music, merchandise, T-shirts and more.
Pre-order new albums from artists/bands from their websites, or from other online retailers.
Maintain a credit for your concert tickets instead of a refund that will apply to rescheduled concerts and shows. Keep your tickets for rescheduled shows.
Contribute to artists/bands’ crowdfunding campaigns on Kickstarter, Patreon, Indiegogo and ArtistShare.
Follow and share your favorite artists/bands’ music and live steams on social media as well as rescheduled shows.
Subscribe to music channels and mailing lists for your favorite artists.
McWethy suggested that these coming weeks would be a great time to buy gift certificates and future concert tickets, as well as watch live-streamed concerts with your favorite musicians on their websites. Ellis Paul, The Kennedys and Seth Glier (all artists McWethy has hosted in her concert series) and many more are reaching their fans this way.
Postponed shows in the Peterborough Concert Series (with new dates to be determined) are St. Patrick’s Celtic Bash with Enter the Haggis and Ishna Trio, originally scheduled Friday, March 13; and Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience, originally scheduled Saturday, April 11.
Rescheduled performances are James Montgomery Band featuring Johnny A. and the Uptown Horns (originally scheduled for March 20), new date Saturday, June 27; Ryan Montbleau with Senie Hunt (originally scheduled for April 17), new date Friday, June 26.
Upcoming on-schedule shows are Mystic Plays Marley featuring Mystic Bowie from Tom Tom Club and Talking Dreads on Friday, May 29; and Albert Cummings Band with Willie J. Laws Band on Saturday, May 30.
Visit Peterborough Concert Series on Facebook for the most up-to-date event information.
Questions about “Monadnock Tonight!,” including booking of guests and musical performers, can be addressed to the program’s producer, Kim Graham, at gomonadnock@gmail.com or by calling The Park Theatre office at (603) 532-9300.