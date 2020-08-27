In the short time since COVID-19 disrupted our lives and brought the world to a screeching halt, the staff and teachers at MoCo Arts have been hard at work developing plans to continue providing high-quality arts education experiences for its students.
Like most other businesses in our community, MoCo Arts — a nonprofit arts education organization in downtown Keene — closed its doors in March following the issuance of Governor Sununu’s first stay-at-home advisory. The timing was terrible: smack-dab in the middle of the spring semester, when students were hard at work getting ready for their end-of-season performances.
The team at MoCo knew they had to do whatever they could to keep students moving and to provide some sort of connection for them as they were suddenly cut off from everyone and everything. It began with a series of instructional videos, with teachers coming in to record themselves teaching from an empty studio. After distributing a few of these videos to each class over the course of a couple of weeks, MoCo was able to up their distance learning game by installing streaming equipment in each studio, allowing teachers to conduct classes online at the regularly scheduled class times.
The response was overwhelmingly positive, with many parents expressing their appreciation and gratitude for MoCo’s efforts to keep their children connected and engaged through the pandemic.
“In a time where classes cannot meet in person, MoCo is still giving their students an opportunity to be involved in an activity that they love and look forward to,” said Heather Ells, of Keene, whose two daughters have been attending classes at MoCo for several years. “Thank you again to everyone at MoCo for keeping things going. It is greatly appreciated.”
Unfortunately, despite their best efforts, MoCo was unable to prevent the inevitable cancellation of the spring performance season. Nine performances were canceled, including the highly anticipated spring dance show, “The Little Mermaid,” as well as “High School Musical,” and “RENT,” where the senior class would be bidding farewell to MoCo Arts with their final performance. It was a tough blow for all.
As spring turned to summer, MoCo began its summer semester with online classes, while at the same time preparing for summer camps. MoCo offers two summer camp programs: Creative Arts at Keene (C.A.K.E.) Summer Camp (for kids in grades 3 to 12), and CupCAKE Summer Camp for kids age 4 to grade 3.
After countless hours spent developing reopening plans and implementing safety protocols to ensure their compliance with the myriad guidelines issued by the State of New Hampshire, the team at MoCo Arts transitioned to in-person classes for the last few weeks of the summer semester, and hosted its CupCAKE summer camp in-person at MoCo Arts.
“After months of streaming classes online, we’re really excited to bring the kids back to the studio,” said Reagan Messer, executive director and artistic director of MoCo’s Dance Program. “The online classes worked really well, and we’ll definitely continue to offer them through the fall for those who aren’t ready to come back to the studio. But it is so great that we’ve been able to work out a way to conduct classes in-person too.”
MoCo published a handbook for families (available on its website — moco.org), which includes a detailed explanation of the measures in place to ensure student safety. It also includes a waiver parents or guardians are required to sign if their child will be attending classes in-person.
“The health and well-being of our students, families, teachers and staff is our primary concern,” Messer said.
While the plans for fall classes are in place, the details of performances are still being ironed out. At this time, MoCo has confirmed that the theatre program will present straight plays and musicals virtually. The shows will be pre-recorded and streamed through MoCo’s website. A method tested during their C.A.K.E. Summer Camp, which was held entirely online and included both a one-act play and a musical performance.
The fall semester at MoCo Arts begins on Monday, Aug. 31. The class schedule can be found online at moco.org/class-schedule.
As part of its ongoing initiative to make the arts accessible to all, MoCo offers tuition assistance for families who may not be able to afford the full tuition. They award over $79,000 in assistance each year, and families are encouraged to apply.
For more information, call MoCo Arts at (603) 357-2100 or send an email with your inquiry to info@moco.org.