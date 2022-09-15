The Sacred Role of the End-of-Life Doula
When I tell people that I am an end-of-life doula, I typically get one of two responses – either fascination or fear. Sometimes I get both at once! These responses are completely normal. Talking about death can often be difficult or even taboo, but I believe it’s a necessary conversation to have. After all, death is something that happens to all of us. Preparing for it can ease our fears and make the transition easier for ourselves and our loved ones.

My conversations with clients initially revolve around the concept of a “good death.” Many people are surprised by this idea, but also curious about what it would mean for them. What constitutes a good death is unique to every person. For some people, it may mean dying peacefully in their sleep after a long and happy life. For others, it may mean having the opportunity to say goodbye to loved ones and tie up any loose ends. Ultimately, a good death is one in which a person can die with dignity, on their own terms, in comfort and peace. The support of an end-of-life doula can help make that possible.

