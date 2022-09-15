The Sacred Role of the End-of-Life Doula

When I tell people that I am an end-of-life doula, I typically get one of two responses – either fascination or fear. Sometimes I get both at once! These responses are completely normal. Talking about death can often be difficult or even taboo, but I believe it’s a necessary conversation to have. After all, death is something that happens to all of us. Preparing for it can ease our fears and make the transition easier for ourselves and our loved ones.
My conversations with clients initially revolve around the concept of a “good death.” Many people are surprised by this idea, but also curious about what it would mean for them. What constitutes a good death is unique to every person. For some people, it may mean dying peacefully in their sleep after a long and happy life. For others, it may mean having the opportunity to say goodbye to loved ones and tie up any loose ends. Ultimately, a good death is one in which a person can die with dignity, on their own terms, in comfort and peace. The support of an end-of-life doula can help make that possible.
What is an end-of-life doula?
The word “doula” comes from ancient Greek, meaning “servant” or “slave.” In modern times, doula is more commonly used in reference to one who provides non-medical support to women throughout pregnancy, birth, and postpartum. The role of an end-of-life doula (also referred to as death doula, death midwife, soul midwife, and sometimes even death coach) is similar to that of a birth doula in that they provide non-medical comfort and guidance during a time of transition. However, while birth doulas help people to come into the world, end-of-life doulas help them to leave it.
As with birth doulas, the concept of an end-of-life doula (EOL doula) is not new. Historically, in many cultures, someone has always tended to the needs of the dying, ensuring that the dying person was comfortable and had everything they needed for their journey. They would also stay with the body after death, washing and preparing it for burial. With the rise of modern medicine, and the emergence of hospice and palliative models of care, many wonderful advances have been made to provide pain relief, comfort, and dignity at the end of life. However, there is a growing movement to include a more holistic approach to the end-of-life journey as both a complement and supplement to family and medical/hospice care. This movement has been significantly driven by the “silver tsunami,” the massive wave of baby boomers who are now entering their senior years. The COVID-19 pandemic, of course, provided additional momentum. And while the movement is still young, it is already beginning to impact how we think about death and dying.
What does an end-of-life doula do?
According to the National End-of-Life Doula Alliance (NEDA), “end-of-life doulas provide non-medical, holistic support and comfort to the dying person and their family, which may include education and guidance as well as emotional, spiritual, or practical care, from as early as initial diagnosis through bereavement.” Compassionate, non-judgmental emotional support is always part of the EOL doula’s role. In addition to companioning, they can help by advocating for a dying person’s wishes, facilitating reparative conversations between family members, providing grounded presence during challenging moments, sitting vigil, and offering grief support. EOL doulas can also help with logistical and practical support by providing information, resources, and proactive guidance. For example, they can help with advance planning, vigil planning, education about disposition options, obituary writing, and running short errands to ease caregiver burdens. EOL doulas can even assist with life review work, as well as the creation of legacy projects and ethical wills. While every EOL doula may have their own unique offerings, their services will still be centered around the doula model of care.
End-of-life doulas believe that everyone deserves compassionate support during their final days. They also believe that everyone should be prepared by having an advance care plan, no matter their age. If you are interested in enlisting the services of an end-of-life doula for yourself or a loved one, you can begin by visiting the NEDA website (nedaalliance.org). The website offers a member referral section, highlighting EOL doulas who are “NEDA Proficient” (those who have demonstrated through assessment to be proficient in NEDA’s core competencies). An internet search for end-of-life or death doulas will reveal many organizations and training programs, as well as doulas with a variety of offerings. Regardless of who you choose, be sure to interview prospective EOL doulas to ensure they are a good fit and that they can meet your specific needs. And of course, always ask for references.
Rev. Jessica Johansson received her End-of-Life Doula Professional Certificate from the University of Vermont. She is a NEDA Proficient End-of-Life Doula in Jaffrey, serving the Greater Monadnock Region. http://holisticendoflifedoula.com
