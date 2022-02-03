The Ruffed Grouse is a woodland bird and is always found in or near cover. The wooded hills of The Monadnock Regin are a favorite location. In winter it will be found in thickets and near coniferous trees, especially hemlocks. Here in Dublin, I have observed Ruffed Grouse in the middle of our trees eating bittersweet berries.
The drumming sound is produced by the wings and is heard during the mating season in an effort to attract females. It is caused by the concussion of swift blows upon the air, creating miniature sonic booms while pumping their wings.
Many sportsmen can recall when they first flushed a partridge or a grouse. The best times are early morning or late afternoon when they are most active.
The nest is in a hollowed depression in the ground usually in a sparse field or brush pile near a tree stump or rock, made of vegetation found near the sight. It can be up to 6 inches wide and 2-3 inches deep. The clutch can consist of 7-17 eggs, a light cinnamon color possibly with brown or reddish spots, which hatch in abut 24 days. Chicks are able to feed themselves within 24 hours after hatching.
In the winter it is a hardy bird and can survive bitter cold and snow as well as high winds. They will dive into deep powder snow in winter leaving no trail for a hungry fox. Sometimes, freezing rain will imprison the Ruffed Grouse under a crust of snow. They are usually strong enough to burst through the icy crust.
They are hardy birds living on twigs and leaves if necessary. In summer, they subsist on grasses, white blossoms, fern leaves and mushrooms.
In winter they eat the leaves of sheep laurel, and mountain laurel. These leaves have poisonous properties and in the past some hunters have received poisonous meat, mostly in winter. They no longer can be shot in winter, so this is no longer a problem.
There is long list of vegetable food they consume such as hazel nuts, acorns and beech nuts which are common foods in autumn.
In winter they eat many fruits including rose hips, grapes, sumac, poison ivy, partridge berry and mountain ash, crabapples and bittersweet. While hiking or skiing in winter you can often see a grouse feeding in a tree. You can increase the number of grouse near your home by planting a number of these fruit bearing plants.
Long ago some Massachusetts towns had a bounty of 25 cents a head because of the damage caused to apple orchards by the Ruffed Grouse.