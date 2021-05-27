The Ruby-Throated Hummingbird is the only species of breeding Hummingbird in the eastern United States. Arriving in Monadnock Region about May 1st, the male arrives first to mate with as many females as they can locate. Their south migration begins about September 24th or as soon as a killing frost occurs. The hummingbird frequents flower gardens until the middle of September. They are named hummingbirds because of the humming sound you hear. They beat their wings at 80 times per second.
It only weighs 3.5 grams, about the weight of a penny, as an adult. They make this annual round-trip flight of nearly 1,000 miles to a winter home in Central America mostly nonstop across the Gulf of Mexico in both spring and fall. Some migrate along the coast in the fall. To prepare for this migration they double their weight by eating nectar and insects before the long flight.
Hummingbirds have color vision and drink nectar from red and orange flowers. They can be easily attracted to homes by hanging commercial nectar feeders and using a mixture of dissolved 1 cup sugar to 4 cups water (heat and allow to cool). It pollinates many species of flowers. Small insects are also part of their diet.
Hummingbirds have rapid heartbeats and breathing rates and high body temperatures, all of which require large amounts of food daily. They eat twice their body weight in a single day. The average life span is 3-4 years although some have lived to 7-8 years.
Males and females remain together only during breeding season which usually begins with the flowering of the wild columbine in the Monadnock region. The tiny nest (averaging 1 ½ inches in diameter) is made of soft downy-like materials held together with spider webs. Frequently lichen is woven into the nest for camouflage and it is able to expand as the babies grow. The normal clutch is 2 eggs which hatch in 14 days with the young fledging at 21 days. The female feeds the young by regurgitation.
The northern limit of the Ruby-Throated Hummingbird here is determined by the presence of the Yellow-bellied Sapsucker. Before flower nectar is available, Hummingbirds depend on sap wells drilled by the Sapsucker. Jewelweed is a favorite plant because it can increase nectar production and this in turn results in increased pollination by hummingbirds and more jewelweed seeds in the fall showing how both plant and bird have adapted well to the mutual benefit of each species.
Hummingbirds often fall prey to Blue jays and occasionally to spiders and their webs. Once I found a hummingbird in the stomach of a bass I caught in the Howe Reservoir in Dublin. It had been caught while drinking nectar from a Water Lily.
Once the female has built the nest the male loses all interest. While the female incubates the eggs and rears the young, the male provides no assistance and merely flies around and enjoys himself. His sole reproductive function is copulation. All male hummingbirds exhibit this behavior. They are very poor parents.
Avid ornithologist, Tom Warren, lives in Dublin. (603)563-7190