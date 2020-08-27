The Root of the Problem

A healthy, abundant garden starts with healthy soil; it’s at the root of it all. But in some areas, it’s not always in tip-top shape. Sometimes it needs a little help.
“Some crops will take a lot out of the soil,” said Clai Lasher-Sommers, co-farmer and owner of New Dawn Farm in Westmoreland.
Determining overall health of soil starts with digging right into it, in the specific areas where you want to grow plants. Programs exist that can test and examine any type of soil. Among them are University of New Hampshire (UNH) Cooperative Extension and the Cornell University Cooperative Extension in New York. Gardeners can bring soil samples from their property to these programs, where agriculture and horticulture experts perform soil analysis. Specifically, the testing labs take a soil sample, dry it and run a small portion of it through a series of sophisticated test equipment.
According to information from UNH Extension, the test results provide a chemical inventory of the soil — “clues as to the quantity of nutrients or elements in the soil and their availability for plant growth.” From there, based on their “experience with New Hampshire soils and climate,” the experts can offer fertilizer recommendations to farmers that are specific to the plants and crops they intend to grow. Some bring soil samples from struggling plants for testing; analysis of such soil determines problems (if any) and helps in the development of recommendations on how to fix them and improve.
According to Lasher-Sommers, farmers and gardeners can make amendments to ailing soil with natural products such as compost, which protects what lies beneath and also helps it thrive. Not over-tilling can aid soil improvement and long-term health as well. Tilling, the method of loosening and aerating the soil, can be detrimental, as it can prompt or encourage soil to blow away in the wind or wash away in the rain; it may also destroy beneficial organisms the soil needs to thrive. Lasher-Sommers said she tills the soil in her gardens just once per growing season.
Another way of improving, protecting and maintaining healthy soil is to plant cover crops — plants that are planted to cover the soil to prevent erosion, boost fertility and enhance quality. New Dawn Farm is in the middle of this process, Lasher-Sommers said, as the cooler temperatures of the fall and winter approach.
Vegetables including cucumbers and tomatoes are warmer weather crops, which must be covered in the cold to ensure they survive. There are a number of crops that can thrive in the cold — soil testing, analysis and recommendations can help determine which ones would be best for a given area. These include kale, spinach, radishes and even peas.
Crop rotation can aid soil health. This involves moving vegetables around the garden periodically or between one season to the next, as it maintains soil health and fertility. This process can preserve and boost nutrients in the dirt too.
“Some [crops and plants] are heavy feeders, some are not. Some plants require different care than others,” Lasher-Sommers said, noting that soil testing and making improvements where needed help everything thrive. “It’s really important to understand the different needs of the plants.”