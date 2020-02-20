The Richness of Bookshelves

When you hear about a house that has a library, doesn’t it immediately conjure up an image of a warm, quiet space filled with shelves of books and antiquities? Maybe a well-worn leather chair and ottoman, glowing sconces among the bookcases and perhaps even a fireplace? An Oriental rug on the floor? Oh, the richness of it all. As my mind swirls, I’ll even add in tall ceilings and deep inset casement windows that open out on hinges to allow the scent of the decades-old roses to waft in.
A room dedicated as a library is not something the average homeowner here in the 21st century has. A study… sure… but to actually call a room a library is a bit of a stretch for most of us. It’s entirely possible, however, to add the essence of a library to just about any room in your house, so I thought I’d give you a few ideas to attain that storied feel if it fits in your overall decorating sensibilities.
Shortly after my partner and I moved into our Dublin contemporary, I identified an awkward space in the living room to the right of the fireplace. It was a strange two-foot-deep alcove that really proved no purpose. A tall, narrow window flanked the fireplace on the left side and I wondered why the builder hadn’t just matched it on the right. Well, it seemed like a perfect opportunity to install an almost floor-to-ceiling bookcase that could also support my aquarium… something I’ve had for decades.
I built the whole thing myself out of scrap wood in a step-back style. The bottom four feet is deeper with a wide shelf to accommodate the aquarium, with a clearance height of about two feet, and then above that is another four feet of a narrower bookcase. It took me a couple of weeks of nights and weekend time but when I got it all painted, I thought it turned out pretty good. I installed some Ikea adjustable spotlights that just reach over the top of the whole unit, giving it a nice glow.
So, let’s say you’ve got your bookshelves, whether built-in or free-standing. There’s some wonderful decorative tricks to make them a focal point that can actually express your overall style in just a few feet of your floor plan. Rather than just having rows upon rows of books, play with it a little bit. Add some art, some personal mementos and maybe some curiosities. Interrupt a whole line of books by placing three or four horizontally on their sides as a riser that you then put a sculpture or hinged-frame family photo on.
Between two shelves that are primarily just books, place one of those old panoramic photos of an old college sports team in the middle of a shelf and fill in each end with books. On the front-facing trim of the bookcase, hang a mirror or piece of art. Yes, it will cover up a portion of your book display but that’s ok. Put lesser books behind it.
Another cool thing you can do is wallpaper the back of your bookcase unit. Because its visibility will be limited, you can really get imaginative with the pattern you’d like to display. I’m thinking a repeated bee pattern as I write this. Since it’s such a limited space, you could also splurge on a really expensive wallpaper pattern. So what if it’s $50 a roll, you’ll only need one.
The possibilities are endless as far as what you can create in any given bookshelves. Yes, I love floor-to-ceiling shelves that get a dedicated wall but you can get the same effect with free-standing bookcases if you just add a comfortable chair, warm lighting and an interesting arrangement of objects amongst your stacks. Kick back, relax with a cup of tea or a bourbon and enjoy your own personal library.