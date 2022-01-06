THE RETURN OF THE SNOWY OWL

The Snowy owl is making another appearance in our area, an occurrence which happens in four-year cycles. This occurs following the collapse of the lemming population in the Arctic.
A large circumpolar owl is highly nomadic and nests in the Arctic Tundra. They have recently been reported in Greenfield and Hadley, Massachusetts where one was picked up injured and transported to rehab for treatment. You may be able to see them sitting on top of poles or dunes on a beach. They enjoy wide open spaces and fields.
You can identify Snowy Owls by gender. Males are mostly all white while females are larger and have some dark brown streaks. Young owls are marked with black and brown bars. All of them have piercing yellow eyes. In a really good lemming-year they can have as many as 10 chicks.
The Snowy Owl is diurnal and hunts in all weather, especially cloudy days with snow flurries. In the north they have been known to eat as many as 1600 lemmings annually. Once they arrive here in the Northeast, they eat voles and mice.
Four years ago, a Snowy Owl was a regular in Keene observed on top of a telephone pole near the Subaru dealership.
Using GPS transmitters, banding studies at Logan Airport in Boston have tracked one owl from April 18, 2013 back to its nesting site in arctic Canada and back to Logan Airport near Thanksgiving.