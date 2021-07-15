The Red Trouser Show in Troy

When 5th-graders clown around, they’re usually not encouraged to take it further. Circus performers David Graham and Tobin Renwick, took it much further—around the globe.
The pair of long-time friends, who together make up The Red Trouser Show, to be performed Friday, July 15, at the Troy Historical Society’s annual craft fair/flea market event on the town common, first met as students at Pine Hill Waldorf School in Wilton.
They credit their then-new gym teacher, Jackie Davis, for igniting what would become a passion for street performance.
“She started a circus program,” said Graham, called The Flying Gravity Circus, now a non-profit as New Hampshire’s premier youth circus organization.
They took to the circus right away and soon heard about a Vermont-based youth program, Circus Smirkus, which hosted a summer camp. They attended for two years and joined the company’s summer touring show for five years, which took them through the end of high school. After three intense weeks of training each year, they would perform between 70 and 80 shows throughout the season and decided to pursue circus performance as a career their senior year in 2003.
For the next three years, Graham and Renwick had a five-minute circus act with two others as part of a larger show and worked with smaller companies, for some of that time at theme parks during the summer in Chicago.
A friend then recommended they do a two-person show as street performers, which they began doing in 2006.
“At that point we each had these red pants from a show we’d done in previous years,” said Graham. “We needed a costume that wasn’t big and fancy for the circus, but we thought it was nice to stand out.”
Originally, they called themselves The Flash but when they earned the nickname “the guys with the red pants” from their performances at festivals internationally, they thought that name needed an update. They went with The Red Trouser Show because in the United Kingdom, the word “pants” means “underwear.”
“We came to street performing with a lot of physical skills but little of the verbal part, the comedy,” said Graham. “The first couple years of street performing we did lots of shows, including lots of bad shows. We watched many performers and for four years we went to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival (in Scotland). It was a learning experience.”
One part of the show is inspired by what Graham called a classic clown routine a friend of theirs performs in the circus which is still part of their street show.
“It’s about giving a kid money for helping us out in the show,” said Graham. “There’s this funny little chase routine the audience is in on and the kid doesn’t realize it’s happening.”
The pair often takes inspiration from the world of circus or other street performance styles and intertwine their own material in the performance, which Graham called “an acrobatic fire juggling and comedy show.”
“In street performing there are two parts,” said Graham. “One is persistence; the other is being willing to frequently edit your own material you’ve created and not get attached. You get immediate feedback so listening to your audience and hearing what they are telling you is most important.”
While Renwick said it isn’t necessary to constantly be updating material for a street performance, the pair does perform 400 shows a year.
“You do need to keep it fresh,” he said, adding especially when working for tips it’s important to stay sharp and relevant.
While Graham has remained in New Hampshire throughout the pandemic, Renwick headed down to Key West to perform solo shows at the start. The duo typically spends time down there each year during the winter months and have done so for the past 15 years.
In the fall of 2020, the Red Trouser Show took to local streets around the state to perform limited capacity shows for audiences during COVID as well as added new material to The Red Trouser Show, and Renwick worked on solo material.
Their dream location to perform is Cloud Gate Plaza in Chicago (location of The Bean, the famous sculpture), but so far, they have not gotten the go-ahead to do a show there.
“There’s this perception of street performing that it’s associated with panhandling,” said Graham.
The two belong to a street performers organization in Boston, where they perform often at Faneuil Hall. They are in contact with the merchants association, who are the ones who typically get the performance permit from the city. Boston has now fully reopened for outdoor performance with no restrictions.
Other than sometimes having to secure permits to perform, Graham and Renwick have seen smooth sailing in their careers, other than Graham’s rotator cuff surgery two years ago which was the result of wear and tear over the years but even injury can’t keep them from doing what they love.
“We’re starting on an empty street with unsuspecting people,” said Graham. “From that we create this whole atmosphere, and we are feeding off the audience and vice versa. It can become this magical thing.”
The Red Trouser Show is coming to Troy Historical Society’s annual craft/flea market this Friday, July 16, at 6:00 p.m. at the Troy town common. The performance will be preceded by a chicken barbecue and followed by a performance by Bill Harris, also known as Sgt. Willy, of patriotic New Hampshire songs. The next day, Saturday, July 17, begins with breakfast at 8 a.m. The craft fair begins at 9:00 a.m. with performances by local musicians Kim Wallach (a multi-instrumentalist), Rick and the Redhead and folk music trio Kota from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Lunch will be served at noon by the local fire department. There will be several activities for children and an array of craft and flea market vendors. Call 242-7731 or email troy.nh.history@gmail.com for more information. Funding for the Red Trouser Show is provided by support from the Putnam Foundation, a donor-advised fund of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. To learn more about The Red Trouser Show, visit www.theredtrousershow.com.