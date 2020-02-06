The Rebirth of an Artist’s Abode

Once upon a time in the small town of Apolda in eastern Germany, the duchess of Weimar had a timber-framed art nouveau mansion built. It was 1898 when it was finished and the duchess donated the villa to the town so they could open up a child day care for the workers’ kids of the textiles factory. 110 years later, a middle-aged artist couple, who was hoping to build a new home in Apolda, walked up eight worn stone steps into the now -ompletely dilapidated, bland villa without any living spirit - apart from hundreds of spiders. Even though the house with its 3,600 SQF and 17 rooms from tiny to large - not counting a full basement and attic - needed a complete makeover, Dorothea and Patrick Maier saw its potential right away and bought the villa in 2009.
Besides their own living space, the Maiers wanted to build a centre for art and culture to offer seminars and workshops.
Over the next two years, craftsmen, electricians and painters, most of who went to the villa for day care themselves, helped with the rebuilding process. But the renovation presented more than a few hurdles. Broken heating systems, plaster peeling off the walls, ugly carpets nailed onto beautiful original wooden floors. The kitchen was basically nonexistent and the bathroom contained a row of toilets and sinks that were now clearly redundant.
As Dorothea states, their biggest challenge seemed “to create a flow and a sense of interaction throughout this large house.” The Maiers wanted to achieve that with colors. And in doing so, they wanted to revive the house and transform it into an artistic, vibrant mansion. They also wanted to create a contrast to the otherwise dreary residential area outside.
Since the Maiers both have a background with theatre and Dorothea was planning on giving acting classes, they used the colors of the stage - black and red (and white, for contrast) - as the base theme throughout the whole house. Windows, doors and stair railing were sanded down and painted white. The original wooden stair treads were too damaged, so the Maiers enhanced them with red linoleum tiles and framed them with black risers.
While nowadays we can almost speak of a fear of colors, the Maiers surely are not guilty of that; quite the contrary. Besides black and white, they worked with the whole color wheel - red, yellow and blue as the primary colors and green, purple and orange as the complimentary colors. Intentionally, the Maiers designed a color interaction that makes you feel like you are walking through a painting.
The entrance space introduces all primary colors. An abstract stained glass piece in red and green placed above the entrance door becomes a focal point and connects the entrance with the upper hallway, where the wall turns from yellow into green. In the hallway, you walk through a soothing blue tone before you enter the kitchen, which is a warm and welcoming orange, and the complimentary color of blue. By working with two complimentary (=opposite) colors, you create a strong effect and at the same time color harmony.
Located between the private living area and the big hall, where seminars take place, the kitchen functions as the centre of the living space. This room experienced the biggest transformation. The U-shaped kitchen floor plan opens to the dining area and encourages conversation and entertainment. Like in so many homes, the kitchen is the heart of the house and the place to gather. A few times, even a dance has taken place. Artwork and lots of colorful details invite you to feel at home, draw your attention and stimulate your fantasy. A service hatch to the hall next-door, where back in the days when the children had their meals, was left in place.
Moving into the library, fresh green decorates the walls. In color psychology, green expands your mind. A red sofa reminiscent of the house’s style period suggests to withdraw from the hustle and bustle and enjoy some literature - most likely either about art, philosophy or the Weimar Classicism. After all, Goethe and Schiller were the main reason the Maiers moved here initially. Between the bookshelves, large paintings adorn the walls with Patrick’s own talent on display. A dark brown wooden floor makes for a warm and grounding effect.
The villa’s five bedrooms delight with their high ceilings, unique shapes, natural wooden floors and large windows with thick and heavy red fabric, similar to a theater curtain. Beautiful crystal chandeliers convey a magical, elegant feeling and transport you back into a romanticized time of ballrooms at the turn of the 19th century. The master bedroom upstairs showcases soft pink that remind one of dawn and is refreshing and comforting at the same time.
Since the Maiers love their complimentary color schemes, the family room next door showcases red and green again. Through furniture, area rugs and accessories, those colors create a playful, artistic flow. A pastel purple tone serves as a backdrop on the walls. Purple in color psychology has been associated with relaxation and sleep, and here it supports the function of the space being the quiet room to unwind, read or watch a movie.
In the master bath, you find a ceiling immersed in a warm, intense red. The green on the walls and floor mats create a balance. The vanities and backsplash incorporate the black-white of the base theme of the home and create a foundation for the colors around.
Besides Patrick’s art studio, no room in the villa was left untouched - even the smallest space the Maiers transformed into a vibrant, energetic interior with lots of colors and artistic details. So the villa became a vivid stage for artists and travelers looking for new beginnings.
Sarah Sim owns a small interior design studio, located in Greenfield NH with the emphasis on intentional design (feng shui & color psychology).