You know how you can create perceptions in your mind about things that eventually you’re proven to be a bit off track about? I’ve got a lot of these when it comes to certain types of plants in the garden.
Marigolds? Parking lot material! Annual salvia? Same thing! Witch Hazel? Martha Stewart sings its virtues so it must be fabulous. Well, though I don’t grow marigolds myself, I was shown an old variety over at Gilsum Gardens that had a neat two-tone bloom coloring that customers were crazy about and I actually do like the smell of the marigold plant itself.
I remember as a kid seeing that bright red salvia bedding plant baking in the sun in the median strips in parking lots and regarding them as the most common and boring plants there were. Well, 40-something years later, I’ve got gorgeous annual salvias in blues, purple and fuchsia that look nothing like those poor bloomers struggling to stay alive amongst all of the asphalt.
And that witch hazel Martha extolled the virtues of in her magazine? Well, I planted them all along my long, curving driveway on both sides and they were the most unimpressive shrubs I think I’ve ever seen. I gave them a couple of years to see if they’d mature into something striking but… nope. I ripped them out and gave most of them away to a nice couple from Massachusetts. Hopefully they’re still in love with them and maybe even creating witch hazel extracts for all kinds of cool things.
I used to take primrose for granted. Every year around February/March, Agway and all of the grocery stores have tiny potted primroses for sale to cheer us up during wintertime cabin fever. A very nice little sentiment but the colorful, forced blooms on the tiny plants just seem so out of place in late winter. And, kind of like an African violet, it’s something you might give to your grandmother. You know what I mean?
For a couple of years now, I’ve noticed some lovely wildflowers on my morning walk with the dogs. Just a tenth of a mile down the road from my driveway is what looks like an old access road of some sort. It has large rocks across it right as you access it from the road and I’m guessing it’s so nobody drives out onto the property. The dappled sun gives the vegetation-filled old road an atmospheric, kind of mystical feel. Almost an invitation to enter an enchanted forest. You can’t see where the road leads from the road and about 18 inches from the ground a delicate sea of white blossoms are nodding above all of the greenery. Quite lovely, indeed. The property belongs to a neighbor, so I chatted with her about it the other day. She had seen partner, Joe, walking the dogs and asked him if he’d noticed the beautiful primroses. It was a strange coincidence that I was thinking I might write an article about these magical flowers and then she’d brought them up to Joe. Later that evening, I spoke with her on the phone and she confirmed they were primroses. I asked if they were wildflowers and she said, “not exactly.”
Apparently when they bought their home with a fair amount of acreage attached to it, they had a good chunk logged. Well, if you’ve ever had your property logged for timber, you know what a mess is left behind after all of the heavy equipment is gone. This little road was the remnants of the logging road they’d created to access the woodlot and the husband didn’t think just plopping the rock barrier down was enough because the land looked so poorly. He commenced to drop load after load of their own compost on the road to even it out and fill in huge ruts. Like most compost piles, theirs was filled with yard and garden trimmings. They just so happened to grow primroses (Primula) and after fall garden cleanup, deposited all of the debris into the compost. The primrose seeds apparently sprouted and really liked that damp, rich soil with the filtered sun coming through and bean multiplying like crazy.
My neighbor told me the cultivar’s name they grow, and I’m waiting for a return email to remind me again, but I think they are a variety called Primula Japonica Apple Blossom. There are many, many different types of Primula around the world and they’ve been hybridized for years. Some can survive all the way down to zone 3 but most I found online were zones 4 & 5. Whites, pinks, blues and purples… reds, yellows and oranges. I bet if I looked hard enough there’s even a primrose society filled with folks devoted to these old fashioned, lovely plants.
So, I’m not going to think of primrose in a grandmotherly way anymore. Just like with so many garden plants, they look best planted en masse and you might know that’s a hard thing for me to do being a serial shopper of individual “specimen” plants. I’ll get the hang of it someday. Go out and get yourself five, seven or nine little primrose plants and start your own garden swath of beauty!