The Power of Reiki

The first time I received Reiki, the practitioner laid his warm hands on me and I felt an enormous surge of energy run a circuit through my body. It was such a shock; I never experienced such a thing before and I jumped right off the table! Once I calmed down, the session continued and I enjoyed the strangest, most wonderful and game-changing experience of my life.
I still experience great pleasure from Reiki whether I give it or receive it. Reiki’s comforting warmth facilitates deep relaxation for both mind and body. The body also uses the subtle yet powerful vibrational energy to assist in its own healing, both physically and on an emotional level, as well. Some people report seeing colors during their sessions. Some report a relief of pain. Some release emotions. Many fall asleep. Most feel calm, relaxed and de-stressed. The experience of Reiki is very individual, and each time you receive it, your experience may vary. Reiki always gives you just what your mind, body and emotions need at that time.
Years ago, Reiki was considered mysterious at best and fake news by the sceptics at worst. But those who experienced Reiki applauded the therapy for the profound relaxation and health support that it provided. Today, Reiki is used in many hospitals around the world for cancer and surgical patients, and others, to relieve stress and promote healing. (I was offered Reiki while undergoing cancer treatments; it was both relaxing and comforting at a highly stressful time.)
Reiki works with the energy body which includes both your energy within, focused in centers of energy called chakras which correspond with hormonal glands, and outside of your body in the auric field which can extend several feet outward. The body’s energy can be impacted by the transfer of Reiki through the practitioner’s hands placed on the body or from a distance.
Research supports the healing power and potential of Reiki therapy. According to a review of research by David E. McManus PhD, published online by the National Center for Biotechnology Information of the US National Library of Medicine, a part of the National Institutes of Health, “Reiki is better than a placebo and has broad potential as a complementary health therapy.”
McManus’s review of 35 research studies found Reiki to be “a safe, gentle, and profoundly relaxing healing modality…” and that there is “reasonably strong evidence for Reiki being more effective than placebo, suggesting that Reiki attunement (of the practitioner) leads to a quantifiable increase in healing ability.” Specifically, Reiki was found to activate the parasympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for the body’s rest and digestion response. Patients with chronic health conditions in these studies found Reiki to be “more effective than placebo for reducing pain, anxiety, and depression, and for improving self-esteem and quality of life.”
Cellular biologist and physiologist James L. Oshman noted in his studies that there is a “similarity between the frequencies and intensities of energy emissions from the hands of therapists and signals from pulsed electromagnetic fields from devices used in clinical medicine.” (Oshman J L 1997a Healing energy, part 3: silent pulses. Journal of Bodywork and Movement Therapies 1(3):179-194)
Quite often, Reiki practitioners use crystals during the healing session. Some people can feel the energy of crystals, while some just find their presence or tactile sensation to be comforting or grounding. Much of Reiki and crystal work focuses on using stones that “resonate” with each individual chakra to balance the energy in that chakra.
There is science behind the use of crystals in Reiki. While many scientists today acknowledge the power of the placebo effect when it comes to using crystals, Oshman also noted that crystals enhance vibrational energy exchanges between the Reiki therapist and the receiver. The crystal has resonant interactions with the liquid crystals in the tissues of both people.
As McManus concluded, “Reiki has the potential to provide valuable support for a broad range of chronic health conditions.” It should not be seen as a cure, however it “should be regarded as a complementary therapy that can be implemented alongside all other medical and therapeutic techniques.”
Read the McManus review of research here: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5871310/?fbclid=IwAR31c5MqZRNGR4Fi-xR6bNgngjPn8UQ9JilA_8v8Z9XGdFcTPjMqnqaLXi0