The Power of Positive Thinking

If you build it, they will come. This well-known quote from the Kevin Costner flick, “Field of Dreams,” plays into society’s commonly held notion that whatever one is brave enough to believe will happen, can actually happen in real life.
The act of manifesting is similar. Manifestation is the process of making something happen in your life through your beliefs and the law of attraction. Basically, it holds that your destiny is controlled by your own powers of positive thinking and then your ability to follow through enough to make those thoughts into reality.
Manifesting has become an internet wellness craze over the past year, but how does it work exactly? And is it real or just a lot of mumbo-jumbo?
If you’ve read “The Secret” then you’re familiar with the overall concept of manifestation. In fact, the law of attraction, or believing that your thoughts will eventually become reality, has been happening since the New Thought spiritual movement of the 19th century.
For example, if you want a new car, you would visualize and ask the universe for a new car, being as specific as possible as to the characteristics of that car. This is called setting your intention.
Then, continue to ask the universe for the new car using prayer, meditation, visualization, and speaking your intention aloud. You can also use a vision board or a future box--a container full of pictures of items you want to manifest—or you can write it down on paper.
One popular social media example of this is the 369 method where you write down what you want three times in the morning, six times in the afternoon, and nine times at night for 33 or 45 days. A letter to the universe is also sometimes used to manifest.
But let’s be clear. There will be no magical results without accompanying action. What steps do you need to take toward your intention to make it happen? Put those steps into daily practice. Put in the effort and do the work.
Manifesting generally also incorporates gratitude, through either a gratitude journal or another means of appreciating the realities that are bringing you closer to your goal. Oprah Winfrey, a proponent of manifesting, has also pointed out the need to let go of negativity towards oneself, or one’s limiting beliefs, as they are commonly called.
“Telling yourself you’re not good enough, you’re not worthy enough, you’re not smart enough, you’re not enough—it’s a tape that’s playing for a lot of people,” she said during an episode of Oprah’s Lifeclass. “If you’re not conscious of that, then you end up acting out of that belief system and not what you know to be the truest or want to be the truest for yourself. You don’t become what you want because so much of wanting is about living in the space of what you don’t have.”
Identify your limiting beliefs by writing them down, and then crossing them off. Replace them with positive affirmations, such as replacing “I’m not good enough” with “I am wonderful.” Daily affirmations can also be set as phone alarms to keep them flowing as positive reminders.
Shifting energy is key. Put out into the world the good energy that you wish to receive. This is called raising your vibrations and it attracts positivity in return. Be more loving to attract love and more empathic to attract kindness.
Therefore, manifesting more money happens by being grateful for the financial blessings you already have and blocking the limiting beliefs you have about not having enough money. Using visual tools can also help: Picture the pile of cash you want on a bed and you jumping into it.
Be clear about what you want. Take action to get it. Work towards your goals. Be open for signs of success and be thankful. That’s manifestation in a nutshell, according to many experts.
See it, believe it, be it. Manifest your destiny.