The Pink Flamingo

So what about those iconic pink flamingos? I must admit these kitschy birds never seem to go out of style! Some of you may be aware that Massachusetts (especially the greater Leominster area) use to be referred to as the plastics capital of the world. This is where the most iconic pink flamingo came from.
In 1957 a man by the name of Don Featherstone at the age of 21 sculpted the pink plastic flamingo while working at Union Plastics in Leominster, Massachusetts. Apparently, he created them after a photo of flamingos in National Geographic. They were an instant hit at that time, and they went for $2.76 for a pair; dubbed “Plastics for the lawn”.
As the owner of a vintage shop, pink flamingos are either a love or hate item. But truth be told from my end, pink flamingo items, whatever they may be - from plastic lawn ornaments to Turner wall mirrors from the 1950’s or anything in between, still hold the lover of flamingos attention and it has yet to slow down.
Each time I write something, I think about somebody I have met and a story they may have that may related to the topic at hand. As I say, there is a collector for everything or there is a degree of separation to everything made. As I write this, I received a message from my son’s past gifted and talented teacher. She messaged to say her husband’s family (the Progins) was part of the original family who owned the Leominster Union Plastics factory back in the day (small world!) where Don Featherstone created his pink flamingo.
My good friend Janice that I have mentioned before, who collected the lady head vases, is also a collector of pink plastic flamingos. She has a story for everything - Janice and her husband met the Featherstone’s years ago at an antique booth where the Featherstone’s were selling a lots of various small blow molds. His wife stopped them and asked if they knew who knew made them. Janice and her husband didn’t know at the time. The woman pointed at her husband and said, “he did”, Janice said she almost fell over in excitement!
My good friends John and Tina Bruno (John use to be on the TV show Market Warriors) shared some of their fond memories of flamingos and what they represent. Post WWII and post depression welcomed in the flamingo; the glorious bird in fabulous pink plumage heralded in a new era. The flamingo is a sign of happiness, pure pleasure and tropical warmth. In the mid 1990’s John and his wife had two TV shows on FX, The Collector’s Show and Treasures in Your Attic. They were very lucky to have Don Featherstone on the show. John remembers him well, saying his exuberance in his love of life, his smile and laugh shall never be forgotten.
When you see a pink plastic flamingo, remember what it represents! Happiness, warmth and a wonderful post war America. It’s really fantastic that the flamingo lives on! You can still find Union Plastics Flamingos whether vintage or new (and many other companies that still make them). Time to go decorate your yard or surprise your neighbor by flocking their garden!
Kari Lindstrom owns the popular vintage shop in Jaffrey, NH called The Melamine Cup. She is past board member of The Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce and has a background in career counseling.