One of the perks of living in New Hampshire is our abundance of water. We’ve got lakes, rivers and oceans all within driving range! My personal all-time favorite hobby in the summer is kayaking. I would say I go out in the ‘yak at least once a week whether it be for a stellar swim spot or just to enjoy the sunset. But if you are looking for a little more adventure you’ve come to the right place. In this article, I’m going to talk about my personal experience with portaging my kayak and local spots in which you can try it out yourself.
Now first things first… what is portaging a kayak? Essentially, carrying your boat and all that is inside of it between two navigable waters. Why would anyone ever want to do this, you ask? To get to the uncharted waters you can only access by boat! This means no motorboats, more wildlife and no houses alongside the water’s edge. Enjoying the pure silence of nature in the middle of the water is something everyone should experience at least once in their life.
The first trip I ever portaged my kayak was about two years ago my fiancé and I went out to the Adirondacks to the Saint Regis canoe area for two nights and three days, 20 miles in and 20 miles out in the kayaks. We went down rivers that fed into big lakes, which fed back into bogs, and only had to get out and portage three times on the way in and three times on the way out. You don’t realize the immense amount of beauty and the array of landscape the water has to offer until you portage your boat to places you can only imagine going to.
The hardest part of the trip is getting out and carrying the boat from one body of water to the next. Surely half a mile doesn’t seem too bad but when you are carrying a boat with all of your supplies, you might change your mind! We did it jerry style and just threw all of our gear into trash bags that doubled as bear bags to hang the food at night ― all in all, worked like a charm. Since then, we have invested in dry bags, as its more ecofriendly and reusable.
A great local day portage to try out Is Nubanusit Lake over to Spoonwood Lake, which will then take you to the opposite side of Nubanusit. This gives you the chance to explore the whole entire area! It’s a great beginner-friendly portage with the first about 100 feet and the second about a three-minute walk, making it very doable for a day trip.
The Harris Center also offers campsites on Spoonwood that are reservation only with one rule: no fires. If you like camping and want to take your time exploring the lakes, swimming and fishing, I suggest reserving a spot.
All you need to portage is you and your boat; everything else is extra and depends upon what you are planning for your trip. That said, I hope I’ve gotten you thinking about planning a portage of your own, whether it be local or not. And hopefully you get out and explore some of New Hampshire’s finest lakes. You would be surprised with how many little hidden gems this state has to offer.