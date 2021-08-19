JAFFREY—The Park Theatre hasn’t only been returned to its original glory - it’s now the crown jewel of Jaffrey.
The Park Theatre opened its doors this month after a 15-plus-year quest to reopen. The new performing arts center had its ribbon cutting August 5.
The original theater (The Park Theatre) first opened in Jaffrey in 1922. It was owned by Romulo Vanni, who showed two movies a night, a Sunday matinee and vaudeville shows. The lines to get in reportedly went around the block. The theater was the center of community life for 54 years until it closed in 1976.
Thirty years later, in 2005, a group of Jaffrey residents had the vision to re-open the theatre and formed a nonprofit to acquire the property through fundraising. Donations to purchase the building and reopen it came in from 11 towns in the region and 13 states across the country.
The grassroots group purchased it from owners Roy and Nancy Stone, who had operated an art supply store there.
In 2013, the board of trustees decided the best way to keep Vanni’s vision going for the next 100 years was a $6 million project to build a new two-auditorium complex with technology and building features that would make it one of the most unique venues in New England.
Fundraising has been bolstered by donations and several events over the years, including film showings, concerts, a television program featuring interviews with local officials and performances by local artists and entertainers; HD screenings of The Royal Shakespeare Company and the Royal Ballet and Royal Opera at the Park Theatre-adjacent River Street Theatre (which will be continued at the Park Theatre); wine tastings and a mural mosaic of Mount Monadnock scenes and a seat campaign.
Recently retired board president, Caroline Hollister, active member of the original group that formed the nonprofit, was relentless in seeing the project through to The Park Theatre becoming a reality. Nancy Belletete is the new board president of The Park Theatre.
The Park Theatre was getting ready to reopen its doors after nearly 45 years last spring. Instead, the pandemic hit the Monadnock Region and the date had to be pushed back as the town of Jaffrey took safety precautions and stayed at home along with the rest of the world.
The project is the culmination of the efforts of more than 1,000 people.
In the main auditorium, which seats 333, is a 17-speaker surround sound projection system with a 27-foot widescreen and acoustics that have been heralded by musicians and conductors, according to Park Theatre CEO and managing director, Steve Jackson.
“The theater is designed in a specific shape using specific materials that even when unamplified is designed for live sound,” he said. “It’s already proved its muscle.”
He said the space has also been designed for portions of the seating area to collapse to create a flat space that can be used for events like galas, wedding rehearsals, fundraisers and other events.
After the ribbon-cutting August 5, two classic films were presented in the second 77-seat auditorium as part of a “quarter day” in the two auditoriums, ”Field of Dreams” and the 1950 Walt Disney production of “Cinderella”. The ticket price was 25 cents for either film; popcorn was 10 cents.
Award-winning Celtic fiddle band Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio debuted as the first live performance on August 13.
Future concerts include the Chris Fitz Blues Band October 23 and singer-songwriter Cheryl Wheeler with Kenny White October 24; French-Canadian traditional folk artists Le Vent du Nord November 14; Electric Earth Concerts: Vivaldi’s Four Seasons November 21; Las Vegas celebrity impersonators The Edward Twins December 2; and two holiday shows in December, a brass concert with Symphony NH December 10 and another with the Keene Chorale: Handel’s Messiah on December 11.
Jackson encouraged anyone interested in volunteering to reach out to the theater to get more information; he stressed that help is sorely needed.
“We have some interesting possibilities for future programming,” he said. “Right now, we’re taking a breath after the grand opening.”
Tickets can be purchased at theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888