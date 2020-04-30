These are unprecedented times. We are all trying to do our best as we navigate through a serious viral pandemic. There is much discussion about how to weather this COVID 19 storm and how to keep our families safe. For many of us, our family unit includes our pets, those furry additions that add so much love and joy to our lives, especially now. But how safe are your pets, and can they contract or spread the Corona virus to humans? The good news is that according to veterinary experts, there is no evidence, to date, that dogs or cats can spread COVID-19 to humans.
“Treat pets as you would other human family members,” according to the Centers for Disease Control. “Do not let pets interact with people or animals outside the household. If a person inside the household becomes sick, isolate that person from everyone else, including pets.” In fact, it’s always a good idea to practice healthy habits around pets and other animals, simply because good hygiene makes sense. So, wash your hands after having contact with your pets, their toys, their food, or after handling waste; and perhaps it’s a good idea to forego those doggie smooches, for now!
Don’t forget to include your pets in your “sheltering in place” plans. Make sure you have an adequate supply of everything your pets will need to stay at home with you. While having enough food on hand is obvious, don’t overlook their daily medicines, and even those monthly medications for fleas, internal parasites, and heartworm prevention. For more information from the CDC, visit its website: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/animals.html.
Local animal societies, including the Monadnock Humane Society in Keene, and the Windham County Humane Society in Brattleboro, are currently closed to the public but available by appointment due to COVID 19. However, that doesn’t mean they are not actively involved with animal welfare. They are always happy to receive donations, and welcome caring people who can foster animals in need.
According to the Monadnock Humane Society’s website, they are working closely with other animal care centers across the country to stay current with safety protocols for humans and animals, and how this pandemic is affecting animal sheltering. In keeping with their commitment to the community, the Monadnock Humane Society will still be holding their annual Hair Ball Gala on Saturday, June 6th, but it will be online, so save the date! Adoptions are on hold, but you can call them for information on their other services or any questions you may have: (603) 352-9011.
There is also a short video posted on their website about COVID 19 and your pets. You can watch this video at: ow.ly/tc3C50znSkz.
For now, this pandemic has affected how we conduct our daily lives, but it has also created opportunities to rethink how we move forward as individuals and as a society. Our pets can still be a source of comfort and contribute to our wellbeing, an important factor for maintaining a healthy environment, but it’s important to remember that our pets can also feel stress as the family dynamics are altered. Here are a few tips from the Ohio State University College of Veterinarian Medicine to keep your pets happy, while keeping you safe: “If your household has become busier, perhaps with school-age children at home, be sure that your pet has a quiet area to take a break from the activity.
Establishing a predictable schedule for walks, playtime, and meals can lower stress for pets as well as people.” Additionally, they suggest using a leash for walks in public spaces, avoiding crowded locations, taking walks at less busy times, keeping your distance, and if possible, asking someone else to walk your dog if you are sick. And if you do become ill, it’s a good idea to consider a plan for who could care for your pets.
And, just in case your companions are not members of the “in house” variety, there is no evidence to suggest that humans are at risk for passing COVID-19 to their horses or livestock, and no reason to believe animals can transmit the disease to humans. So, do continue to enjoy your animal companions, and do follow the recommended guidelines for staying safe.