When you look at the number of streamers there are, it can be near impossible to keep up with everything, so with this new column, I’d like to turn my attention to the streaming programs that demand your immediate attention. Whether it’s a well-received staple or a buried gem, The Binge will be your hub to stay up to date with the expansive world of television.
Acquiring fame overnight, especially by means of social media, takes you on a ride you never expected. One minute you’re uploading a video to the internet, and within no time at all, people are already trying to build an empire based on what your brand could be. That’s exactly how we open “The Other Two.” After 13-year-old Chase Dubek (Case Walker) goes viral for his homemade music video, he’s instantly declared as teen pop star ChaseDreams. Get it? With his mother Pat (Molly Shannon) and opportunistic agent Streeter (Ken Marino) by his side, ChaseDreams goes on to become one of the hottest new talents in New York.
But the series isn’t about Chase, at least not directly. It largely follows Cary (Drew Tarver) and Brooke Dubek (Heléne York), his significantly less successful older siblings. Imagine if you found out that your brother was a Justin Beiber archetype doing mega numbers on the charts, and he just happened to bring you along for the ride.
Cary is an aspiring actor trying to book consistent work, while Brooke is a former dancer who simply doesn’t know what she wants to do with her life. As they attempt to form their career paths, they find opportunities through Chase’s industry connections. We see how fame warps this family, for better or worse, as each season pulls back the curtain beyond the glitz and glamor of Chase’s big moment to reveal some hilariously hard truths about what it means to be a name.
Whether you get the in-joke references to queer culture, or the casual observations about pop stardom, SNL writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider have you covered. For example, there’s an excellent gag about the release of Chase’s new album, which is simply to circle JFK Airport for 90 minutes with a plane full of screaming fans. The timing in Kelly and Schneider’s writing with some of these outlandish scenarios is insanely funny. But for as silly as it gets, “The Other Two” is nothing, if not sincere. Even in this slightly exaggerated world, we’re witness to the consequences of the industry machine.
Cary being a gay actor is played for laughs, sure, but not at the expense of his queerness, but rather how easily he falls into so many traps. If anything, we see how, despite his family ties, he has to work that much harder just to get noticed for a meaningful film or television project. He can’t even book a commercial as “Man at Party Who Smells Fart” without being told to do it as a “straight” person. In certain spaces, queer actors are either asked to heighten their stereotype or hide it completely. I love seeing the duality in Drew Tarver’s performance and whether the potential fame is worth it if he has to hide himself.
If even one person on this cast doesn’t commit to the material, the show falls in on itself. Thankfully, with the comedic talents of Molly Shannon, Heléne York, Ken Marino, Wanda Sykes, and a slew of surprise guest performances, “The Other Two” is almost always in top form. I especially have nice things to say about Josh Segarra as Lance, Brooke’s ex-boyfriend with close ties to the Dubeks. It’s not only because he’s an insanely beautiful man, but rather one of television’s greatest love interests. Lance is a himbo with a pure heart. He may be missing a few bolts, but he’s truly the supportive partner you would want by your side.
“The Other Two” is one of the funniest shows on television, yet it seems to have largely snuck under the radar. While the series originally aired its first season on Comedy Central, the subsequent seasons ended up making the move to HBO Max. Given the mess happening at Warner Bros. Discovery, I feared that the third season would be yet another casualty of the ghoulish tax write-offs, but thankfully the first few episodes are now available for you to watch right now!
Are there any streaming projects that you would like to see me cover? Shoot me an email at moviemoxie1@gmail.com and be sure to let me know! Be kind. Stay safe.
