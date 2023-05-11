When you look at the number of streamers there are, it can be near impossible to keep up with everything, so with this new column, I’d like to turn my attention to the streaming programs that demand your immediate attention. Whether it’s a well-received staple or a buried gem, The Binge will be your hub to stay up to date with the expansive world of television.

Acquiring fame overnight, especially by means of social media, takes you on a ride you never expected. One minute you’re uploading a video to the internet, and within no time at all, people are already trying to build an empire based on what your brand could be. That’s exactly how we open “The Other Two.” After 13-year-old Chase Dubek (Case Walker) goes viral for his homemade music video, he’s instantly declared as teen pop star ChaseDreams. Get it? With his mother Pat (Molly Shannon) and opportunistic agent Streeter (Ken Marino) by his side, ChaseDreams goes on to become one of the hottest new talents in New York.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.