The Origin of the Easter Bunny

It’s an odd creature, as the biologist Frans de Waal has observed. It emerges just once a year, toting eggs that are “biologically improbable” for it to have.
We’re talking, of course, about the Easter Bunny.
Every year around this time, the bunny makes an appearance in children’s tales, decorations and — in chocolate form — grocery-store shelves. So how did this friendly fixture of spring evolve?
The first known references to an “Easter Hare,” according to scholars, go back to early modern Germany. In the late 1600s, the physician Georg Franck von Franckenau described an Easter-egg hunt in his text “De Ovis Paschalibus,” or “Concerning Easter Eggs.”
According to one translation, von Franckenau observed that in the Alsace region on what’s now the French-German border, “these eggs are called rabbit eggs because of the myth told to fool simple people and children that the Easter Bunny is going around laying eggs and hiding them in the herb gardens. So the children look for them, even more enthusiastically, to the delight of smiling adults.”
In a 2008 article, British archaeologist Richard Sermon described two possible ways that association between hares and eggs could have arisen in that part of Europe.
“Hares … were frequently seen in gardens in spring, and thus may have served as a convenient explanation for the origin of the colored eggs hidden there for children,” he wrote.
“Alternatively, there is a European tradition that hares laid eggs,” he added; the small depressions hares create in the ground look similar to the nests made by lapwings, a type of ground-nesting bird, “and both occur on grassland and are first seen in the spring.”
One popular theory — apparently first put forward by the German folklorist Jacob Grimm in the 1800s — suggests a link between the hare and an ancient Anglo-Saxon deity known as Eostre, though scholars have said there seems to be no direct evidence of a connection.
The German Easter Hare eventually, ahem, hopped the pond to become the Easter Bunny we know and love today. According to Sermon, “the influence of Easter cards, toys, and books was to make the Easter Hare/Rabbit popular throughout Europe. German immigrants then exported the custom to Britain and America where it evolved into the Easter Bunny.”
Wherever it came from, many have pointed out that the Easter Bunny seems about right for a spring holiday celebrating renewed life. What better symbol of fertility than a hare with eggs?