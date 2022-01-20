THE NURSE PRACTITIONER IS IN: Under Pressure

I was doing a little holiday shopping and came across a deal – buy four pairs of compression socks, get the fifth pair for free. But who needs FIVE pairs of compression socks?
Compression socks aren’t anything new; you may remember hearing of “support hose,” or you may remember in the eighties, L’Eggs came out with their “Sheer Energy” stockings (nylons with a little extra oomph, in the form of compression). Now you can find compression socks at a variety of price points, colors, patterns, and more. They are worn by nurses, runners, teachers – pretty much anyone who spends a lot of time on their feet.
But why? The quick answer: to improve circulation.
Your circulation system has two major components – arteries and veins. The arteries circulate oxygen-rich blood away from your heart; each beat squeezes a small amount of blood out and away, under pressure. Once that blood makes it to its furthest point away from the heart, it needs to return to the heart and lungs to swap out carbon dioxide for oxygen – and the path for this is through the veins.
But here is the catch – the pressure in the veins is lower than the arteries. The blood in the veins that are in the lower half of the body also has to work against gravity to find its way back to the heart. The body has a couple of mechanisms that help with this; there are small leaflets stationed every so often along the veins that open and close to allow blood to inch its way back up the veins toward the heart. The other thing that works to bring the blood in the veins back toward the heart is a pumping action from the muscles surrounding the veins – walking is a great example of muscles squeezing the blood on its way back to the heart.
Have you ever found your legs to be swollen after sitting for a long time, like on a long car ride? Have you ever been standing for a long period of time and ended up with swollen feet – suddenly your shoes don’t fit right anymore? The fact that your veins haven’t had the support of your moving muscles to return the blood to the heart has a lot to do with that. Compression socks can help.
When you wear compression socks, the firm support helps the veins to keep the blood in your lower limbs circulating properly. That same firm support will prevent swelling, which can sometimes be painful. For folks who spend a lot of time on their feet or people who are spending a lot of time without moving around regularly (like on a long car trip), compression socks are a game changer – lowering the risk of not only uncomfortable swelling, but more serious concerns like blood clots.
Do you have to spend a lot of money on compression socks? Nope! They are available in a wide variety of prices, and they all work the same (I will say that the pricier ones tend to hold up better over time). When you are shopping for compression socks, a more important deciding factor would be the amount of compression. Check out the label; the amount of compression should be listed (who would have thought there would be different strengths of socks?). On the lighter end of compression, you will see 15-20mmHg; on the higher end, 20-30mmHg. The lower numbers will give less squeeze and are good for wearing on a regular basis doing your normal activities; think of these as regular socks with a little kick. They are also easier to get on; since the compression is not as firm, they have a little more stretch.
The higher numbers (20-30mmHg) will give more firm support, and will be a little more challenging to put on because they have less stretch. A tip that has worked for my patients: gather the entire sock in your hand. First, slide in just your toes; then advance to your heel; then finish off with the rest of your calf. Working in sections is a lot easier; if you try to step in (as you might with regular socks), you may find yourself struggling and wondering how anyone manages to wear these things.
Who needs compression socks? People who are on their feet all day love the support they get from compression socks; I know many nurses who swear by them for 12 hour shifts. I recommend them to anyone who will be sitting for a prolonged period of time – like a long car ride. They are great for athletes – they support the circulation and help to keep the muscles warm, and the support helps with recovery after strenuous activity. Compression socks also help to prevent varicose veins; people who are on their feet for long periods of time are more likely to develop varicose veins, and I recommend compression socks for these folks. Pregnant women can also benefit from the use of compression socks – this is a group of people known for swollen feet and ankles, not to mention varicose veins.
While there are a lot of positive aspects to the use of compression socks, there are some things to keep in mind. No matter how great they make you feel, you can’t wear them all day and night; a rule of thumb is 12 hours on, then 12 hours off. They also need to be smooth once you get them on (and this can take some practice); if there are creases or bunches, you could end up with a break in the skin or a blister. And for most people compression socks that go to the knee are the right choice; while there are options available that go higher, those should really be recommended by your healthcare provider. And speaking of healthcare providers, if yours has told you that you should not wear compression socks, by all means – follow that advice!
Whether you wear them all day, some days, or on special occasions, choosing the right compression socks and wearing them correctly can be a real game changer. No more tired legs; no more swollen feet; no new varicose veins. Where do I sign?
Take care, Jessica
Jessica Reeves, MSN, MPH, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner based in Keene. Learn more at OUR-clinic.net.