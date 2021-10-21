THE NURSE PRACTITIONER IS IN: Diabetes By the Foot

Foot care is essential for patients with diabetes, but striking the right balance (no pun intended) in caring for your feet can be challenging. Wear shoes all the time; check the skin of your feet nightly; apply lotion – but do it correctly; reach out for help if you have difficult nails; report any changes in your skin to your provider right away. It’s a lot.
Why do I ask my diabetic patients to wear shoes at all times? There should always be a firm barrier between the bottom of the foot and the ground to protect the sole of the foot. I also ask them to check their feet nightly (I suggest before getting into bed). When patients have diabetes, the sensation in their feet can become decreased – and without looking, they may not otherwise be aware that they have a break in the skin, a blister, or even a foreign object embedded in their foot. Any break in the skin can easily lead to an infection - and can quickly spread from localized to a larger area. These infections can be harder to treat for diabetic patients; in a worst-case scenario, these can lead to an infection that spreads to cover a large area (from foot to ankle to calf, for example), and/or that penetrates down to a deep level of tissue, maybe even bone.
Prevention is always best, but when prevention isn’t possible, catching a problem early is a good second option. If a break is noted in the skin, but there is no obvious foreign object, redness, warmth, or discharge – we can usually get good control of it pretty quickly. Acting on a break like this as soon as possible makes the treatment less intense and generally more successful. When this happens, reach out to the provider that you work with to manage your diabetes and let them know of these changes. They may want to see you in the office, or even in a telehealth visit, to evaluate and develop a plan to treat.
How to check your feet? Remove your shoes and socks. Look at the top of your feet (the part you see when you look straight down); are there any blisters? Any areas that are red or warmer than the other areas? Any breaks or cuts?
How are the nails looking – are they all similar, or have any of them changed to become thicker, or brittle? Nail changes are another common foot-related concern for patients with diabetes. Nails often get thicker, sometimes more brittle, and can be difficult to trim. A podiatrist can work wonders on difficult nails and help to ensure that your feet are in the best shape possible.
Now take a peek between each of your toes. You want to look and see if there are any breaks or cracks in the skin. You want to see if there is any extra redness or discharge. Sometimes you might see a reddened, somewhat scaly rash – this raises concern for athlete’s foot, which is not unusual for folks with diabetes. The organisms that cause athlete’s foot (fungi, for the record) like dark, warm, moist areas – which is why feet, and between the toes in particular, are some of their favorite places to set up camp.
Next up: the soles of your feet. Again, I want you to check for redness or areas of extra warmth. I want you to check for breaks in the skin, but also for dry skin (because it breaks more easily). Do you notice any calluses or thickened skin? If nothing meets the criteria of being extra warm, extra red, or extra dry, you don’t need to do anything at the moment - just keep an eye out for changes.
The last step (see what I did there?) is to moisturize your feet. Believe it or not, there is a right and a wrong way to do this. Apply a light coat of lotion to most of your foot – except where the sun doesn’t shine. Adding moisturizer to the areas between your toes can make the warm and dark environment even more attractive to the organisms that cause athlete’s foot – so skip that area. But top, bottom, sides, up to the ankle – hit all of those with a small amount of lotion. You don’t have to use anything fancy, and it doesn’t need to be a name brand – go to the store and buy what you like, or the least expensive option that says “LOTION” on the bottle, and you will be on the right track. Doing this as you get into bed is a good idea, so that the lotion has time to absorb while you sleep (and so that you don’t slide across the floor with lotion on your feet).
Wearing appropriate footwear is another important part of managing your diabetes. You want to wear shoes that fit well – not too tight, not too loose. Here’s a rule of thumb: if you can’t wiggle your toes while wearing the shoes, they are too tight and not the right choice (too much rubbing could cause a blister). I suggest shoes with good arch support, flexible enough to bend your foot while wearing them, enough room to wiggle your toes, with the ability to be adjusted (shoelaces, buckles, straps), and where your heel does not lift out of the shoe when you walk (unless they are backless shoes, like clogs).
So, if you are diabetic, at the end of the day, look down. If you notice any change in the skin of your foot, call your provider as soon as possible (if it’s at bedtime, you don’t need to page the on-call service - but do plan to call them first thing in the morning). An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, and that could not be truer than with foot care if you have diabetes.
Take care,
Jessica
Jessica Reeves, MSN, MPH, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner based in Keene. Learn more at OUR-clinic.net.