In planning the annual performance series in Peterborough each year since the first nearly a quarter-century ago, it’s been Deb McWethy’s mission to further the legacy of the music of the people, also known as folk. As always, this year’s Peterborough Folk Music Series is intended to welcome long-time audiences of the genre and attract new generations of the earliest American form of music, keeping the tradition vital.
McWethy, whose love of folk and connection to folk musicians stretches back decades (she was an entertainment booker for the legendary Folkway in town), started the non-profit organization dedicated to bringing innovative and diverse musicians to the region since 1996. She built the series from relationships she’d formed with musicians, presenters and listeners she’d met while attending countless festivals and performances over the years.
She opens the living room of her Harrisville home in the spring and fall for Deb’s House Concerts, which she’s hosted since 2002 and presented such acts as Lori McKenna, Mark Erelli, Sarah Lee Guthrie and Johnny Irion, and Gandalf Murphy and the Slambovian Circus of Dreams.
The biggest concerts are at Peterborough Players, which seats around 230, while smaller ones of around 100 are held at the Monadnock Center for History and Culture’s Bass Hall in Peterborough. The Bass Hall shows are perhaps the most important for keeping the legacy of folk music vibrant, according to McWethy, because they’re the most accessible to younger musicians.
Next up on the list is Canadian singer/songwriter duo, Dala, appearing Feb. 22 at Bass Hall.
With melody and harmony reminiscent of such artists as the Everly Brothers and Emmylou Harris and associates, Dala are equally for their stories that make every show unique. The Juno Award-nominated pair have opened for artists such as Tom Cochrane, Richie Havens and Arlo Guthrie and performed at such events as The New Orleans Jazz Festival and the 50th Anniversary of the Newport Folk Festival.
Kenny White takes the stage March 7, also at Bass Hall.
McWethy first saw White perform as an opening act for Stephen Stills and Judy Collins in Keene a year ago when she said he stole the show. She invited him to play a house concert shortly afterwards – White filled the room and there was a wait list.
“I knew we had to bring Kenny back to the area,” she said.
Named a favorite singer/songwriter and true wordsmith and musician with a fine sense of humor by David Crosby, the pianist, producer and arranger has been a fixture in the New York City recording scene for decades.
At the end of month, on March 28, the series continues with a return concert from trio Birds of Chicago, performing at Peterborough Players Theater. The Americana/folk band founded in the Windy City in 2012, their specialty is “secular gospel.” Led by husband and wife, JT Nero and Allison Russell, Birds of Chicago self-released their first album after a successful Kickstarter campaign.
“Their music speaks to me,” McWethy said.
April brings Aztec Two-Step 2.0 on the March 4 to Bass Hall. The first incarnation of the band originated from a chance meeting between Rex Fowler and Neil Shulman at a Boston folk club open mic night in 1971. The duo burst onto the scene as Aztec Two-Step the following year with their self-titled debut album. They were staples of progressive FM and college radio, helping to usher in the folk-rock music of the ‘70s. Schulman retired in 2018 after 47 years of recording and touring.
In this new era of Aztec Two-Step, original founding member, lead singer and songwriter Fowler leads the group, expanding the band’s repertoire and including some of Shulman’s originals with two- and three-part harmonies and multi-instrumental arrangements. In the new ensemble is Fowler’s wife, guitarist/keyboardist/vocalist Dodie Pettit, a former Broadway theater performer and cast member of “The Phantom of the Opera,” “CATS” and “Titanic.”
“It’s a totally different spin,” McWethy said.
French-Algerian musician, Pierre Bensusan, appears as part of Deb’s House Concerts in Harrisville on April 11, preceded by a potluck dinner, as are all of the house concerts in the series.
In 1974, Bensusan was a new performer on the folk scene in Paris and other cities in France when one of his idols, banjo great Bill Keith, offered him his first official paying gig touring Western Europe with his bluegrass band. It launched his career, highlighted recently by
“Encore,” his retrospective collection celebrating 40 years as a world-traveling live performer.
McWethy scheduled the concert per the suggestions of some friends.
“Tickets started selling as soon as it was announced,” she said.
Another house concert kicks off in May with Dave Gunning, appearing on the 3rd.
McWethy met the Nova Scotian singer/songwriter at the New Bedford Folk Festival. “I immediately contacted his agent,” she said of Gunning, known for his poetic storytelling on-stage.
One of the most requested musicians in the series, Slaid Cleeves, appears at Bass Hall May 15. A Maine native, Cleeves has lived in Austin, Texas since the early ‘90s. He was one of the first musicians to play Deb’s house concert series. A full-time touring musician, Cleaves got his start as a college student busking on the streets of Cork, Ireland.
Since releasing his first collection of songs, he’s won the prestigious New Folk competition at the Kerrville Folk Festival, an award previously given to such artists as Nanci Griffith, Robert Earl Keen and Steve Earle.
The series closer is Joe Crookston, playing Bass Hall on May 31. A 2016 Folk Alliance International Artist-in-Resident, he’s played with such artists as Suzanne Vega, Dar Williams, Judy Collins and hundreds more. A resident of Ithaca, N.Y., he tours regularly in the U.S., Canada and Ireland. The singer/songwriter and slide guitar player (he also plays fiddle and is a painter), his songs are known for being cinematic
“He’s an infectious storyteller,” McWethy said.
For those who have no experience with folk music, McWethy urges audiences to take a chance.
“Even if you don’t know the musician, trust us,” she said. “Read about them, go to their website and listen.”
For complete information about any of the concerts in the Peterborough Folk Music Series, and to purchase tickets, visit pfmsconcerts.org.