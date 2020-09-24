The Mighty Wreath

Bob Powers is no stranger to making wreaths.
As the owner of Cheshire Floral Farm in Marlborough, wreath making has been a lifelong trade for him.
“I’ve been making wreaths since I was six,” Powers chuckled. “We used to use barbed back in the day — that gives you an idea of how long I’ve been doing it.”
These days, crimp machines make the wreath making process a lot easier to manage for Powers, but it certainly helps to have those manual wreath-making skills handy to pull out of the proverbial toolbox when necessary. The best part about wreath making is that anyone can do it!
Everything sold at Cheshire Floral Farm is sourced out of Cheshire County — especially the products for the wreaths. Greens like pine and balsam are sourced nearby, as well as whatever Powers and his wife, Jane, have growing in their nursery. Their Christmas trees are sourced a few towns over as well. They strive to keep the prices at an affordable rate so their customers don’t have to break the bank to decorate their homes for the holiday season.
“We’ve been open since 1979, and it’s been important to us to make sure everything we sell comes from around here,” Powers said. “We like to keep our prices reasonable and help keep the local economy alive, especially with everything that’s been going on lately.”
Although diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, Powers doesn’t let it slow him down one bit. He continues to safely run his business, keeping the local economy a top priority and his fellow community members in good spirits. Last year, Cheshire Floral Farms teamed up with some locals in Jaffrey to make wreaths and gave all of the proceeds to the local food banks for the holidays. Recently, Cheshire Floral Farm had a big yard sale to help fund the Marlborough Library, with great success.
“We try out best to help everyone out,” Powers said. “Things work out when we all work together.”
While Cheshire Floral Farm doesn’t start crafting their wreaths until November, there are plenty of DIY options for folks at home to make perfectly crafted autumnal-themed wreaths for the best time of year in New Hampshire.
The great thing about the Granite State is that there are plenty of homegrown, locally sourced products that compliment in colors and styles very nicely — it’s as easy as traipsing around in your backyard to find them. Pinecones, leaves, corn husks and hydrangeas are all great options this time of year to craft a perfectly autumn equinox-themed wreath. Powers notes that with plants like hydrangeas, it’s pivotal that they are dried out beforehand, in order to be able to work with them better.
“Making wreaths is fairly easy,” he said. “The worst of it is the frustration between holding everything and wrapping the wire around it. The crimp machine makes it very easy, but if the public wants to make wreaths, patience goes a long way.”
Unlike Powers, most of us don’t have a crimping machine at home, so he suggested some tools to have handy when crafting a wreath of your own:
- A metal 12-inch wreath frame, which can be found at any craft store or at Cheshire Floral Farms
- Wire for wrapping (this can also be found at Powers’ farm or at any craft store nearby)
- Gardening shears
- Zip ties
- Snippers to cut the wire
- Decorations and greens! Keep in mind that it should a large bunch of greens (equivalent to about 30 branches), as well as any ribbons or extra flare to spruce up the wreath.
“Dried hydrangeas are a great option for this time of year,” Powers said. “They’re a little easier to wire on to the wreath than balsam or pine.”
To start, wrap the wire securely to the metal frame and snip out a few branches from the dried plant of choice. After twisting the wire around, the branch should be secure and ready for the opposing side to be secured with more branches. Make sure to pull the wire tight! Continue this process around the circle until the frame is complete. Secure the final bunch with a zip tie if necessary. Make a loop with the wire to hang the wreath easier. Add any additional decorations wanted and enjoy!