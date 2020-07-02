Because writing is a solitary activity, writers can feel as if they’re working on an island — all alone with no one to offer support or serve as a springboard for ideas. The Monadnock Writers’ Group has been working over the past 36 years to be that lifeline.
The nonprofit organization, formed in 1984, has “provided fellowship and support to writers in all genres and at all levels of achievement,” according to its website.
As they say, membership has its benefits. Writers who join the group have access to the 60-member-strong list and opportunity to connect at twice-annual “read-arounds,” during which members share their work with each other as well as during monthly meetings in Peterborough (also open to the public). They can post a short biography on the website’s member page, submit literary events there and on the group’s Facebook site; they can subscribe to its newsletter — The Quill — too.
Then there’s the free speaker events each month during the meeting, which feature topics that address a range of genres, from fiction and creative nonfiction to poetry and screenwriting, and from research and planning to publishing.
According to Rodger Martin, an active member of the group for 35 years who has served as president and in every other board position, the group was formed during a time when Peterborough was a magazine publishing hub and on the cusp of the computer revolution.
“There were a lot of writers in the area,” he said, “but what they were missing was a chance to congregate.”
Martin has witnessed the group’s evolution.
“When the internet came, it meant an end to the mail-order [print magazine] business,” he said. “Now we’re seeing the ability to self-publish and print on-demand with ease.”
The original view of the group was as a place for writers of fiction and poetry, but Martin said it was meant to be for anyone who writes.
“It didn’t matter if you were a copywriter or a journalist, you wrote letters to the editor or you wrote in a diary,” he said. “The organization brought those people together. We always had a large and wide variety of members who wrote in all kinds of genres — romance, sci-fi, advertising — that’s what made it unique and what’s allowed it to survive.”
The group’s monthly speakers further that mission.
“They not only share their work, but they talk about the process and how they go about writing,” Martin said. “That’s the heart of it and what keeps things vibrant.”
He sees the anthology as particularly important for writers of short stories, flash fiction, prose and essays who may not have a lot of other opportunities to publish their work.
“It’s a historical document of what life is like,” he said. “It’s a record of people writing in this region.”
A professor of journalism at Keene State College, Martin serves as co-editor of The Granite State Poetry Series and was chosen in 2012 to represent the U.S. at Hangzhou, China’s annual international cultural festival. His latest volume of poetry, “For All the Tea in Zhōngguó,” is translated in Mandarin and English.
Members also can submit their work to the group’s published anthology — last year’s, the seventh, is titled “The Mud Chronicles: A New England Anthology.” It’s a collection of works and images from New England writers and those who have a strong connection with the region. This year’s yet-to-be-published anthology is titled (not surprisingly), “Coping with COVID.”
Regular in-person meetings, which were hosted at the Peterborough Library, have been cancelled until further notice, as have the Writers’ Night Out social events previously hosted at Brady’s Grill, also in Peterborough. The group has had one virtual meeting via Zoom.
“We’re still figuring it out,” Martin said of the online meeting platform. The group’s hope is that the state will allow about 20 to 25 members to hold socially distanced meetings in the future at Mariposa Museum (reservation-only).
In the meantime, members can also connect on the Monadnock Writers’ Group’s Facebook page: facebook.com/groups/monadnockwriters/.
“I really believe in the mission,” Martin said. “It’s an important skill to be good with the written word, [being a member of the group] keeps you in contact with a lot of people, including professionals, and it generates enthusiasm. That’s why I hang around.”
For more information, visit monadnockwriters.org.