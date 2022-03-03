Though we don’t often hear examples of females being leader of the pack in the animal world, there are a surprising number of species with matriarchal societies. For instance, did you know that spotted hyenas live in clans led by an alpha female?
Her dominance even passes down through her line to her cubs. Female hyenas do the majority of hunting and vie for food most aggressively, ensuring their young are fed. In fact, experts have hypothesized that the matriarchal structure of their clans evolved so that females and cubs would have the most access to food.
But female-led society is not limited to that one, fierce mammal. There are also mole-rat queens, lioness leaders, and mama meerkats who head their families. In these groups, sex is often also dictated by the female, who selects her partner and initiates mating.
Other complex matriarchal groups include elephants, led in groups of up to 800 by the oldest female member, and killer whales, whose offspring remain with their mothers for life, even after having offspring of their own.
Perhaps one of the most fascinating and familiar matriarchies for New Englanders, is that which takes place within the humming hive. “We think about the queen bee as being in charge,” said Amber Dewey of Harper Haven Farm, “But actually she’s not.”
Dewey is the owner of a small farm and homestead in Rindge, where she produces a popular line of beeswax-based products under the name Dolcezza Skin Care. From lips balms to soaps and shampoo bars, each of the items she sells is packed with some goodness from her own bees.
Her understanding of the nuanced world beneath the lids of those hives is mesmerizing. “Really the hive is run by the worker bees, who are all females and daughters of the queen,” Dewey explained. As it turns out, the queen’s main role is not decision-making. “Her job is to provide cohesion for the hive by producing this pheromone and to lay eggs,” Dewey described.
The pheromone helps the bees known which other bees are part of their colony and also helps lead them home. Because this element is so key to the hive’s functioning, things can get erratic without it. “Experienced beekeepers in particular—they can open up a hive and depending on what it sounds like, they can tell if there’s a queen there,” Dewey said.
As for the males, or drones, in the hive, their job is to eat and mate (with an unfortunate end). “When they mate with queens, they die,” Dewey explained. They’re also only kept around the hive for a short amount of time. In the fall, “they kick out all the drones,” and only the queen and a limited colony of worker bees overwinter.
The females that remain keep the queen fed and warm during the coldest months, maintaining a temperature between 80 and 90 degrees no matter what. “They do that by vibrating their muscles; they cluster together and almost shiver to generate heat,” Dewey described.
By the end of March, the queen is starting to lay eggs and the colony is readying to rear up the baby bees again. “When the maple trees start blooming, and the dandelions start coming up, they’re ready to go,” Dewey said. Being able to ramp up their numbers quickly is one major advantage of the colony’s structure.
While there are many benefits for the bees, humans also reap the fruits of their labor. Bees are great pollinators that help us to grow our food. In addition, people harvest honey, pollen, and a glue-like substance called propolis from the hives. “There’s a lot of people that believe propolis has some health benefits for people,” Dewey said.
Royal jelly is a familiar byproduct from the bees, as well. “It’s fed to very young larvae and the queen,” said Dewey. It’s high nutrient content allows the queen to get big quite quickly. Humans tout it for its many health benefits, though its main purpose is to feed the queen.
It’s the worker bees who decide when it’s time for a new queen to be grown (when they old one isn’t laying well or becomes ill). “They basically do all the work and make all the decisions as a hive. It’s a very cooperative society,” Dewey explained. “I often say, human society could stand to learn a lot from bees.”