The Lilies Are in Bloom again

My partner loves to quote Katharine Hepburn from the 1937 movie Stage Door… “The calla lilies are in bloom again.” I think it’s half the reason he loves calla lilies and I’m right there with him about lilies in general.
My favorites are Oriental, Asiatic and Daylilies; two of those are in bloom right now throughout the region and they add a much-needed splash of drama and intoxicating scent during high summer. I thought a closer look at these three groups of lilies might be a nice little primer and motivator for you to keep on planting if you don’t have at least a few of these beauties.
Asiatic lilies. One of the true lilies (meaning from the genus Lilium,) Asiatic lilies are the first to bloom and the easiest to grow. They come in a huge range of bright colors, from orange and deep red to light pinks, white and even purple. Growing on strong stalks with leaves whirled all about, Asiatics rarely need staking. Through decades of intense hybridization, most modern Asiatic lilies are relatively scentless but they make up for it in their exuberance and ease of care. I’ve found they reproduce the fastest as well. Great for cutting but, like my Oriental lilies, I rarely do because I enjoy them so much in the garden. A future cutting garden would have at least one row of these.
Oriental Lilies. Just opening in my Dublin gardens right now, Oriental lilies are a bit flashier with larger, exotic, ruffled blooms and typically a heavenly scent. My all-time favorite is the pure white Casa Blanca. At dusk, a grouping of five or more of these gorgeous plants in bloom seem to almost glow and release their heaviest scent. A huge choice of colors is also available for Orientals. Perhaps best known is the speckled deep maroon to pink blossom of Stargazer. Just about as easy to grow as Asiatics, Oriental lilies grow on slender stems with leaves growing opposite throughout the height of the stalk. Their larger, heavier blooms do sometime require staking but it’s worth it. Also terrific for cutting, it’s important to remember that frequent harvesting of either of these two lilies may somewhat diminish the following years’ bloom yield. Hence the need for a cutting garden.
Both Asiatic and Oriental lily bulbs are relatively inexpensive and have simple needs — well-drained soil that’s rich in organic material… somewhat acidic… and at least six hours of sunlight per day. Southern gardeners may not have terrific success due to Lilium’s required period of cold dormancy during the winter. Obviously, we’ve got no problem with that here in good old New Hampshire.
The toughest challenge with Oriental and Asiatic lilies, in my opinion, is the dastardly lily leaf beetle (Lilioceris lilii). I wrote a whole column about these red devils (May 14, 2020) so I won’t carry on about them here. But let’s just say the combination of their voracious appetite (entire plant and flower) and their less-than-precious larval offspring will require you to jump to action as soon as you see their shiny little red wing shells and curved black antennae.
Daylilies. Not true lilies as in Lilium, daylilies (Hemerocallis) do, in fact, resemble true lilies in bloom. Gorgeous, showy flowers, each one opens for just one day and then withers away only to be replaced by another lovely blossom on the same stem the next day. Daylilies are just as easy to grow as their Asiatic and Oriental namesakes, but I think they’re actually a little tougher and long-lived. They’ve got lush clumps of strappy foliage rivaling the beauty of many ornamental grasses; then we’re rewarded with a long bloom time. I love the plain old, oft-maligned common “wild” orange daylilies that are still in their third week of bloom around the region and I’ve just started planting some hybrids in my gardens.
The variety of flower color and form are seemingly endless and, like many garden stalwarts in the world of gardening, whole societies exist solely focusing on daylilies. In the Monadnock Region alone, there are several farms dedicated to nothing but daylily varieties. My own adventure with these lovely plants has only just begun. So, beguiled by the exotic nature of Asiatic and Oriental lilies and originally somewhat put off by my perception that daylilies weren’t valuable cutting flowers, I look forward to many more years of experimentation with the gorgeous Hemerocallis.
Speaking of maturing and growing in my personal gardening life, I’m fascinated by many other lilies… those from the actual Liliaceae family (Orienpet, Turk’s Cap, species and Lillium candidum) as well as some namesake flowering plants: Calla lilies, water lilies and definitely more daylilies. With the wide variety of true and namesake lilies available for our northern gardens here, it’s entirely possible to have a lily blooming in your gardens from early spring ‘til frost. And then, you will have every reason to put on your best Katharine Hepburn and say…
“The calla lilies are in bloom again. Such a strange flower — suitable to any occasion. I carried them on my wedding day, and now I place them here in memory of something that has died.”