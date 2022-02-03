The Library – More Than Books

When people think about libraries, they generally think books, but libraries offer much more than that. The library I frequent is my hometown Ingalls Memorial Library in Rindge. In addition to traditional books, patrons here can check out items like movies, audiobooks, e-books, cake pans (110 of them), seeds, a telescope, board games and jigsaw puzzles.
The library also offers services like internet access, including wi-fi in the parking lot, photocopying, printing, and 3-D printing. The reference room is a great place to sit and read the selection of magazines and local newspapers.
Jigsaw puzzles are a hot item and the library has about 150 adult puzzles and 50 for children.
“They’ve been a popular item during the pandemic, while people are staying home,” Librarian Donna Straitiff told ELF.
People who enjoy doing jigsaw puzzles but don’t have the table space can find a community puzzle on a table at the library. The community puzzle has been an off and on feature at the library for a couple years, Straitiff said. It was discontinued for a while due to the pandemic, but it’s been back on the table for the past four or five months now.
“Some patrons drop a few pieces in after they check out books,” Straitiff said. “Some work on the puzzle while waiting for a family member to finish searching for materials. Others come and spend some time working on it, just for a little company and conversation—and a cup of coffee, too.”
Rindge resident William “Buzzy” McQuade is a retired postal worker who drives a school van for special needs students. In between runs he often stops in to work on the community puzzle. When interviewed by ELF he was working on a 1,000-piece library-themed puzzle named “The Bizarre Bookshelf.”
McQuade said he picked up the puzzle habit from his mother.
“It’s something I’ve been doing for years,” he said. “It’s relaxing. When I grew up my mother always had a puzzle on a card table in the corner. I can remember being a young child and sitting beside her and helping, picking out the edges.”
Like most jigsaw puzzle aficionados, he starts by putting the edges together before filling in those borders. He often has a puzzle underway at home where he has to cover them when he’s absent, to protect them from the cat, Miss Kitty, who also enjoys playing with the puzzles.
McQuade admires some of the artwork featured on jigsaw puzzles. Some of his own puzzles have been framed and hang on the walls at home; including one that features his antique auto, a 1948 Ford sedan.
The difference between doing a puzzle at home and working on the community puzzle at the library is that he never knows what he’ll find with the library’s puzzle in progress. It might be just as he left it days before, or it might be progressing as other people take the time to work on it a bit. Once he’d barely started one only to return and find it completed.
And having someone else help while he’s working on a puzzle is enjoyable, as well, McQuade said. He recently enjoyed the interaction with two young kids who helped him for a bit.
Completed puzzles are left on the table for a couple days for library patrons to admire. Then a new boxed puzzle will appear.
The library’s puzzles are donations and McQuade has donated a few, so others can enjoy the pastime.
“I get them and pass them on,” he said.
While jigsaw puzzles are offered at many libraries, a community puzzle is somewhat unique. A quick survey of fourteen local libraries found only one other doing this, the Gay Kimball Library in Troy, although a few others have indicated they like the idea and may try it out.
The puzzle selection tends to be seasonal, Straitiff said. Foliage or Halloween puzzles in the fall, Christmas themes in December and so on. She expects to put out a Valentine puzzle soon. If you’re at the library and you see it on the table, see if maybe you can fit a piece or two in place.