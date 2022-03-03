Though it was known mostly as a women dominated hobby in the 1950s, you may be surprised to learn that knitting started out as something men did.
The exact dates are not very well known, but knitting most likely started in the Middle East somewhere between 500 AD and 1200 AD. There have been knitted remnants found in Egypt tombs and there is evidence that suggests that Arabic fishermen would make nets by knitting.
In the 1200s to 1700s there were actually men’s knitting guilds in Europe. Women were not allowed to be members, but men spent six years in training to earn the title of a Master Knitter. Eventually the knitting hype began to decline in the mid-16th century and became much less important to society.
In the 1920s and 30s knitting made a comeback and became very popular among women during the Great Depression era. Women learned and used these knitting skills to make and mend clothing. Mainly because clothes were too expensive for many people to afford.
During the 1950s and 60s knitting really took off as a hobby. Yarn was more available and there were lots of patterns available to use. Magazines offered patterns and ideas for things like blankets, clothes, bags, curtains and even toys.
These days knitting is really a mixed bag. It’s a great hobby for all. “We have a lot of male knitters who come in to learn how to knit and crochet. It’s not gender specific. It’s really cool,” said Theresa Murphy, owner of the Wooly Lamb in Keene. “Knitting is very addicting. You can make beautiful things. It has been proven that knitting will lower your blood pressure and it’s extremely healthy.”
Murphy has been knitting for 20 years and opened her store about six years ago. “It was a hobby at first and then it turned into a shop,” she explained. Wooly Lamb has moved its location a couple times and is now inside New England Fabrics on Ralston Street.
The shop carries everything from acrylic yarn to high end cashmere yarn, ranging in prices from about $5 to $22. “We carry a really wide range of different yarns for knitting and crocheting. We also carry supplies for spinning and we have a ton of classes that we do.” They also sell knitting needles and lots of notions.
The classes they offer vary every month. Many of them are led by different teachers. They offer classes from learning how to knit or crochet, to more advanced classes with specific projects. They also offer private lessons and have a drop-in workshop every Saturday. The workshop is a great way to meet new knitters, get ideas and get help from a teacher.
Though knitting hasn’t evolved much — people usually make the same things such as socks, sweaters and mittens — the yarn has evolved a lot and there are a lot more options and colors out there.
Knitting can be something different for each individual. Some may do it to relax or help with anxiety, while others may do it to be creative, Murphy explained. “For me, it’s the community of knitters. We have a knit night at Brewbakers and just being able to be around people that are knitting and crocheting and being around people that like to do the same thing — that is my favorite thing.”
The Wooly Lamb is located at 55 Ralston Street, in Keene, inside of New England Fabrics. They are open from 9:30 a.m., to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday and closed Sundays. For more information you can email, woolystick@gmail.com. Visit their website Woolylambknits.com to check out their online store, or to sign up for classes.