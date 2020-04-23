Do you ever get a catalog or magazine in the mail and the wrapper says, “Don’t want to receive our catalog any longer?” or “This is your last issue!” When I do, if it’s a magazine, I look at the mailing label and check for the final issue date of the subscription. If it is indeed the last (unless I renew), I ask myself how much I’d miss it if I don’t renew. There are a few like Yankee Magazine or Country Living that I always renew eventually because I really value the content and photography. I might wait an issue or two in hopes of a better renewal offer, but I’ll eventually put the renewal slip in my checkbook and send it off the next time I’m paying bills.
When it comes to catalogs, there’s also one or two that I really would miss if I didn’t get them. I just realized I hadn’t received the huge Restoration Hardware catalog in a long time, and I do miss it. Should I order something just to keep the catalog coming? Restoration Hardware catalogs are like big design idea bibles. A couple of years ago, I ordered a couple of pairs of faux fur-lined slippers at Christmastime and, sure enough, the catalog started coming again. With printing and shipping costs, I’m pretty sure I got the better end of the stick. Another such catalog I use as a bit of a garden design reference book is White Flower Farm.
Many, many years ago, my friend, Peter, introduced me to White Flower Farm. We even took an ambitious day trip to their retail headquarters in Litchfield, Conn., where I bought my first Agapanthus Headbourne Hybrids – a tender perennial also known as Lily of the Nile. I’ve loved White Flower Farm ever since.
They’re not inexpensive though. You’re not going to go to their catalog just to buy a flat of coleus or salvia. It was the Agapanthus and the at-the-time rare Brugmansia (trumpet flower) that reeled me in. But I can’t always justify spending the money.
Right now, I’ve got two unique clematis plants and three Allium Millenium sitting in my virtual shopping cart on the Digging Dog Nursery website. I was all set to pull the trigger with my total just over $100 until I got to checkout and realized the postage and handling was going to be over $30. Ouch! That said, the last time I ordered from them, I was incredibly impressed with the care they took in packaging my new garden members. Coming all the way from northern California, they looked almost nursery perfect.
So, back to the White Flower Farm catalog… they do indeed provide wonderful garden ideas, particularly when it comes to fabulous container gardens of annuals. The photos are terrific and they tell you exactly what the collection is made up of. One that really caught my eye in the winter of 2018 was “Pollinator Paradise.” It was a simple combination of two plants: Cleome Senorita Rosalita, a new rose-pink dwarf variety, and Salvia Amistad, a tall, leafy, deep violet-blue salvia. I found it striking so, like those “high and low” shopping comparisons shown in some shelter magazines, I set out to replicate it.
The “high and low” comparisons usually show a high-end piece of furniture or décor that is quite pricey next to a really close facsimile of the piece but at a fraction of the price. I just eat that kind of content up. Anyhow, I set out to find the cleome and salvia locally and I did it!
I checked at Agway, Home Depot and a few others but nobody had the trademarked Rosalita Salvia. It was new to me and I was intrigued by this dwarf, compact version. I finally found it at Julie’s Garden on Gunn Road in Keene. If you haven’t visited this lovely little nursery, you should. Julie, herself, is usually there, as well as an old friend of mine, Gail. They’ll chat up a storm with you about all things garden. And the offerings and displays are top notch.
Yes, she had Rosalita and she had a near facsimile to Salvia Armistad… she had Salvia Black & Blue. I was thrilled and immediately followed the same proportions White Flower Farm did. Two salvias and three cleome. All summer long it bloomed gorgeously. A heavy feeder due to its non-stop bloom, I kept right on top of it with good old standby, Miracle-Gro – a water soluble fertilizer that’s perfect for annuals. And, just like the name White Flower Farm gave it, it indeed was a pollinator paradise. It was a magnet for hummingbirds, bees and butterflies.
This season I’ll resume my search for a combination of plants I never could find last year. It was in White Flower Farm’s shade-loving collections… Great Barrington. The vital missing element I never found last year was a variegated impatiens – Impatiens “Variegata.” Combined with a trailing plant, Plectranthus “White Surf,“ and a wing-leafed begonia called Begonia BabyWing White. I’ll be on the hunt and, yes, when the time comes, I’ll re-order from White Flower Farm again because I wouldn’t want to miss my gardening bible.