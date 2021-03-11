The Harness Maker’s Daughter

A few weeks ago, a lady in Keene emailed me, wondering if I’d be interested in some old sleigh bells and other horse-related paraphernalia. She’d saved an ELF article I’d written more than a year before and had decided it was time to start doing some cleaning out of some of the possessions in her home.
I met Liz at her home, and we went down to her basement. She explained that the sleigh bells she was offering were the last straps of her father, Clayton Lord’s collection after her children had taken what they wanted, and the bulk of his harness-making equipment had been donated to the Maine State Museum. As in so many cases when I start chatting with someone about their antiques, a story emerges.
Liz Price was a harness maker’s daughter. Though the bulk of he and Liz’s mom’s hobby-turned-living took place after Liz had left home, it immediately became clear to me that she had very much admired her Dad. Along with the two beautiful straps of bells and a few other horse items I purchased from her, she tucked a folder filled with photos and clippings of Mr. Lord’s endeavors into the bag.
Now, Clayton’s harness making took place in the 1950s and 1960s… much later than when harness repair shops were as ubiquitous as today’s car repair shops. Since horses and oxen were the way people traveled, as well as the precursors to today’s heavy equipment such as tractors, back in the 1800s, harness shops were a necessity. So, what was Clayton Lord actually doing with harnesses and sleigh bells mid-century” And how could he have been so successful that he sold the men’s clothing store that had been the family’s primary source of income to take on this hobby full-time? County Fairs in Maine and New Hampshire and horse racing venues such as Rockingham Park were Mr. Lord’s sweet spot.
Clayton Lord began his adult working life like so many did in Rochester, N.H. — at the shoe factory. It wasn’t to his taste, though, so he went to work for Alvin Pluff at his men’s shop. Having been a saddler for the U.S. Cavalry in World War I, Alvin had a harness repair shop in the back and taught Clayton the trade. Clayton worked there from 1929 to 1948, when he opened his own men’s clothing store just down the street; he also created a harness shop in the rear.
About 10 or so years later, having realized he was making more money from creating and repairing harnesses, he sold the clothing shop, bought a Volkswagen bus and outfitted it with his repair equipment. On the road he went for many years. Liz told me that when her children were young, they’d often travel in the bus with their grandfather to fairs and race parks. Good memories were made.
In his later years when the travel became too much, Clayton outfitted an addition to his house with the harness gear and continued his passion almost until his passing. In addition to that, Clayton and his wife would often speak at historical society meetings and other community events, sharing their knowledge and love for both sleigh bells and harness making.
Flipping through the newspaper clippings and old photos Liz had included in the folder gave me such a sense of the mid-century period they captured. The later photos of Clayton at fairs reminded me of my own childhood… the clothes and eyeglasses that adults were wearing in the 1970s. Just the tonality of the photos revealed the time period in which they were taken.
The one piece of ephemera I promised Liz I would return (though really, the whole batch ought to be kept by a thoughtful grandchild) was a spring 1989 newsletter from the Maine State Museum — The Broadside — which has a half-page article titled, “Harness-Making and Saddlery Collection Donated.” The article describes this “large and significant donation” that “preserves tools used in a formerly indispensable craft process.” According to Liz, there’s a kiosk at the museum where the collection has been assembled. A wonderful tribute to a man Liz greatly admired.
As I was packing up items to bring to my car, I commented to Liz how extremely organized and immaculate her basement was. Everything in its place. Liz told me that her late husband had been an engineer and tidiness and organization was part of who he was. She must not have shared this exacting sense of order… One wry little label on a slide-out parts bin said, “Are you confused, Liz?” That made me smile because, like the things that bring warm memories to Liz of her father, this touching, personal little joke is still there for her to hold her husband’s memory dear as well.