The Gravity of Stones

Gravity: not just a good idea, it’s the law.
Working with stone is an ancient art though it seems to be resurfacing as a new form of fine art. Different from the sculptor who works with mallet and chisel in a process of subtraction, the process of stone balancing (SB) is additive and only requires a pair of hands… and stones. And it is accessible to almost anyone who lives in an area where rocks and stones are generously strewn about the landscape, allowing for easy picking and choosing.
Stones found in fast moving streams or in the shallow waters of large lakes or oceans are diversely shaped and smoothed by the water and often have interesting patinas. These are very different from the pocky grey granite or white and silver quartz found abundantly in the woods and fields throughout New England, or from the oddly shaped slabs dropped by glaciers.
What can the stones teach you? What SB teaches in its daily lessons is patience, steadiness and quietness. Its more universal teachings are that of balance and impermanence. You will have to become friends with impermanence to really enjoy stone balancing... even to tolerate it.
What is it? Simply stated, SB is the placing of stones in a vertical arrangement to create a naturally balanced structure whose support is not dependent on wires, glue, shims, sand, bubble gum or other gimmicks, to create the illusion of balance. Your only “glue” is the gravitational tug on the stones toward the earth’s fiery center.
Want to try it? Here are the essential ingredients:
Stones
Gravity
The Great Triad
Stones
Rocks and stones, you say? We’ve got ‘em here in New Hampshire. Lots and lots of them. And stones are where you should start when you feel the impulse to begin your work. Collect a big pile of them consisting of various shapes, sizes, textures and colors. Spread them out next to your chosen work area and you’re good to go. Remember the thrill you felt as a child having that huge box of 96 Crayola crayons on your desk? That’s what it’s like!
Gravity
Not much to say here, as you know how it works. Even if you don’t know what it is. Though it does imply that you cannot be a stone balancer in outer space. Don’t even try.
The Great Triad
A triad is something you usually have to feel for in SB. It is what keeps one rock from rolling off another and landing on your foot. The triad is a key ingredient on which SB depends.
Three is one of the most popular numbers in all of history, religion, math and literature. It’s right up there with the numbers one and two. Associated with the number three is the triangle. The triangle is the child born at the intersection of two overlapping circles — the circle being the most fundamental shape in the universe. The mighty triad is preoccupied with sets of things that are three in number.
Why three? Intuition. It comes from our primal mind to tell us when two of something is somehow lacking, while four is definitely overkill. Three, it turns out, is the archetypal crowd pleaser. Its popularity holds with all peoples in all cultures. Consider these mighty threes: Three Musketeers, Three Little Pigs, Three Stooges, three wishes, beginning/middle/end, and so on forever. Cosmically, three seems magical in its ability to unify and stabilize. It is just right, like the temperature of Goldilocks’ porridge in Goldilocks and the Three Bears.
In SB, three-ness is indispensable for making any single stone balance on any other. There must be a triad, three points — about equally spaced — of contact on the surface of every interfacing stone. Less will not work. More will work but is superfluous.
Bonus ingredient: the right attitude
The right attitude is not necessary, unless you want to enjoy yourself in the fine art of SB, even after failing repeatedly to keep a balance for more than a minute. It might help you to think of SB more in terms of a performing art, like dancing, rather than that of painting or sculpting. Paintings and statues might last 500 years. Your balance might be here five weeks, five days or five minutes. If you’re thinking you’ll end up with something you can put in your garden and enjoy for years to come, you will fail. You will be required, naturally, to refresh your work now and then.
The most beautiful stone structures I’ve seen are those of extreme fragility and delicate balance. As a general rule, the more breathtaking your balances are, the shorter their life span. They are like sunrises and sunsets. You can never hold onto them for as long as you wish. Seeing a great SB work for the first time — such as those created by Michael Grab (GravityGlue.com) — you might be awestruck and perhaps suspicious of trickery. Butalas, Michael understands this and has lots of videos as evidence of authenticity.
If you perceive the art of SB being more like a performing art, say dancing, rather than painting or sculpting, you might not be so disappointed in your work’s transiency when a two-ounce phoebe takes down your 150-pound, most favorite of all SBs. Attachment collides with impermanence.
To complete a beautiful stone balance and have it last long enough to share with others is important — and you will have that — but find what joy you can in the doing of it, the “dance” part. If you attach too strongly to the fruits of your labor, this art will kill you.
Doing
Feel the texture of the stone in your hands, its weight as you “float” it above the top rock. Pause and breathe before setting its full gravity, ounce by ounce, on the stone underneath. Sense the nuances in balance as more weight is applied. Are you having trouble breathing? Why are you shaking? Are you using your muscles or your body’s long bones to support that heavy stone? Do you sense the beginning of a tip to one side or another before it actually tips? Lift and reset, again and again. Rotate and tilt the stone until you feel undifferentiated balance in all four directions.
I like to use the “dance” analogy because it is more dynamic in illustrating the Yin-Yang principle of the interplay of opposites: Your partner is the work you are creating. The pushing and pulling of your partner and the tilting, rotating, repositioning and setting of each stone is met with a response from “her.” She is telling you (are you listening?), “Too much weight here. Don’t let me go like that! A little off to the left on that one. You’re letting go, I’m slipping backward, put your arm around me and pull me closer.” As the creator, you have the lead in the dance. But if you have no sensitivity for her responses and don’t act on them appropriately, everything will crumble into chaos.
When working on a very tall and delicate balance, I will sometimes crouch and hold the base between my knees while supporting the upper portion between my elbows and hands. My fingers massage the top three stones and I feel the change all the way through my body. Yes, it does resemble a dance.
To stack two, six, 10 or more “impossibly” balanced stones then see them continue on, emancipated from my support, is a great reward. Walking around the balance and viewing it from all angles I notice how it takes on slightly different personalities every 20 or so degrees.
Reflections of a novice stone balancer
To become deeply involved in an art or nature — whatever its form — is to stop the spin of the world and find yourself at a center around which all else revolves. After much practice, I have discovered that as the stones begin to work together, they lose their discreetness. I now have a better intuitive sense of what will work, not on a stone-by-stone basis, but as a feeling of the potential inherent in small groups of stones. My conscious thought, arising in the head, of balance is less because my body’s muscles have absorbed it through much practice. It has become proprioceptive. Go back to when you were learning to ride a bicycle. All of your thought was focused on balance. After you learn, you just ride.
And now… Michael Grab
I saved this part until last because you’d probably never come back to finish reading this article once drawn into his visuals. Michael is a globe-trotting, stone-balancing veteran of 12 years and arguably one of the world’s most accomplished persons in this fine art.
His plein air studio is the middle of any number of cold-water mountain streams or shallow waters along rocky ocean shorelines throughout the world. You will probably never see any of his creations, only his photos or time lapse videos. His actual work has a lifespan about equal to that of a mayfly, or less. What you will see on his website, however, is testament to the inverse relationship that exists between heavenly beauty and longevity. We are fortunate that Michael is also a gifted photographer and videographer so we can experience his accomplishments almost to the point of being there. If you feel only slightly inclined to SB, Michael’s work might provide the inspiration to push you over the edge. If you find no personal calling from the stones, you still might find the awesomeness of his work worth the effort to visit his website.