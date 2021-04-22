The Grass is Greener...

Who doesn’t want a healthy green lawn that feels like a plush carpet underneath you? Well, by following a few simple steps and some basic rules, you can turn your rocky, weedy patch of land into a seasonal paradise.
First off, you need to plant grass seed. You can plant in mid-August through September and in early spring before the trees leaf out, and there are a few advantages to planting seed in the fall: the soil is warmer, which encourages better germination; and weeds are less of a factor than they are in the spring.
Before you plant, you need to know the size of your lawn because you need to put down 50 pounds of lime per 1,000 square feet before the seed. Before that, you need to remove construction debris, rocks, et cetera from the site and till the soil to a depth of 4 to 6 inches to loosen it and incorporate the soil amendments.
Then you can spread lawn fertilizer (according to directions), rake and level the land, and then you’re ready to spread grass seed.
Horse and Buggy Feeds in Keene carries a full Blue Seal lawn mix line. Deciding which to plant depends on a number of factors: How much shade and sun your lawn will get, how much traffic, how much fertilizer, lime and supplemental water and mowing frequency; and how quickly you need the grass to come up are month the questions to be answered first. Grass mixes can also be blended.
“Blue Seal (lawn mixes) are formulated in New England for New England lawns, which have acidic soil because we are high in pine trees,” said Horse and Buggy Feeds manager, Debbie Anair Wojtkielewicz. “They tolerate poor soil and shade.” The most versatile mix, she added, is Easy Green.
Once you’ve determined the best seed mix for your lawn, seed should be divided in half: you should spread one half in one direction and the second half in the opposite direction at a right angle; then rake, drag or roll the area to embed the seed. A light mulch will retain moisture and help revent seeds from washing away, which is particularly helpful on slopes.
You should wait until seedlings have grown one-third higher than the recommended mowing height; Keep in mind that your lawn should not be mowed when it is either too dry or to wet.
Also wait until the third mowing before applying a lawn-safe weed killer to the new grass. You can also apply additional fertilizer at this time.
“You need good (seed to) soil contact, consistent moisture and sunlight,” said Wojtkielewicz. “Once your lawn is established, it will tolerate drought, withstand traffic and take a certain amount of shade.” Blue Seal makes one seed mix that grows on less than four hours of sunlight a day.
She doesn’t recommended throwing seed on top of dead grass, but if you do you need to top dress the lawn with soil so the seed is contacting the dirt to absorb moisture for the roots to get down to that dirt.
Water deep down—an inch or two—will cause the roots to grow upward looking for water and not down.
But whatever you do, don’t overwater. Wojtkielewicz suggests running a sprinkler first thing in the morning or late in the evening for better penetration.
“If you water when the sun is hottest, moisture will evaporate quicker,” she said. “Watch the weather report—if consistent rain is coming it’s a great time to get seed down.”
A common misconception about growing a lush lawn is that it’s expensive.
“A little grass seed goes far,” said Wojtkielewicz. “One pound will seed 200 to 400 square feet. People way overbuy grass seed.”
Also, most of the Blue Seal lawn mixes are perennial. “You only need to (plant it) once if you’re maintaining it,” she said. “Water it consistently while it’s coming up, do pest control.”
Most seeds, she added, are susceptible to winter kill as well as rodents like moles, so you may need to re-seed a section or two. Or you may need a cover crop to hold the ground in place or to prepare for a garden.