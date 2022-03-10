The Goldfinch is a small finch which wanders about Dublin during summer months singing, mating, drinking and bathing until August when it takes up family responsibilities. “Panoplied in jet and gold” according to Frank Chapman, noted ornithologist, they enjoy life more than most songbirds. The males are brightly colored, females are dull brownish-yellow. In winter both male and female look alike. By late February, you can see the first bright yellow feathers appear in male goldfinches.
They feed on seeds of trees and weeds and enjoy sunflower and thistle seeds at feeders in winter. Many goldfinches spend the winter here with flocks of 40-50 appearing at local feeders, the most common winter finch this year. They often battle at feeders with the Purple Finch, New Hampshire’s state bird.
As spring arrives, songs of the males become more frequent and groups will sing together. Thoreau regarded the Goldfinch as a good mimic, imitating songs of Purple Finch and Brown Thrashers. It is also able to reduce its volume of song with long and sweet melodies.
It delays domestic responsibilities until weeds ripen and thistle down is available for lining the nest. Young are sometimes found in September and October.
The female builds the nest, which is neat and compact, so compact that it can hold water. 4-5 bluish-white eggs are laid which hatch in 12-14 days. The young are fed by regurgitation and insects. They leave the nest in 16 days. When they leave the nest, they use their typical undulating flight.
Goldfinches are great eaters of weed and thistle seeds including goldenrod, asters, mullein, evening primrose, dandelions and burdock. During late summer it prefers the sunflower and cosmos plants.
Occasionally a Goldfinch is caught in a burdock, cannot escape, and starves to death. Caterpillar silk sometimes captures the feathers of a Goldfinch and renders it incapable of flight.
With March upon us, look for the bright yellow changes in the plumage of the male goldfinch.