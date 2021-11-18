Here in the Monadnock Region, the raptor migration spans the 3 autumn months of September – November. The crème de la crème for observers is the Golden Eagle which appears around Halloween and proceeds through November and occasionally into December.
This bird with a golden head and fierce eyes and with immature, a white base of the tail and white flashes on the wings inspires awe in observers on Pack Monadnock and Mt. Monadnock. Often called “Autumn Gold on the Wind” the sight of this raptor is worth the many hours of leaning into a brisk northerly wind.
The Golden Eagle lives in a vast area of the Northern Hemisphere. Immatures migrate earlier in the autumn than adults at most raptor sites. Winter ranges may include Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Alabama.
In migration they use uplifts of thermal convection, but also migrates over flat terrain like a backyard in Dublin. There ae many satellite telemetry studies which show varying migration routes to reach winter ranges. Average daily flights of 65 kilometers (40 miles) have been reported.
There are four keys to identification: Wings are broad but longer than a Red-Tailed Hawk. The head is smaller than a Bald Eagle and the tail is long, with a further projection to the rear while the head has a smaller projection forward. Adults have a golden sheen on the head and neck. Young birds have white patches at the base of the tail and wings.
They have amazing speed and maneuverability given their large size. The length of an average adult golden Eagle is 30 to 32 inches weighing 6 to 13 pounds with a wingspan of almost 86 inches wide. Speed has been estimated at 200 miles per hour when diving from great heights. During courtship mating displays known as “sky dancing” when they perform steep dives and upward swoops. Single birds and pairs conduct aerial play with sticks or dead prey, carrying them high in the air, dropping them, and then diving to retrieve them.
They prey on rabbits, hares, squirrels and prairie dogs, but they have been known to attack a fox or deer or sheep.
The birds we see here in the Monadnock Region are migrating from Greenland, Labrador and the Ungava Peninsula in northern Quebec. The golden Eagle descends from some 3 billion years of the first strands of replicating DNA molecules. They have been around a long time.
The Golden Eagle, the Rough-Legged Hawk and the Ferruginous Hawk are the only raptors with feathers down to their toes.
Populations have been relatively stable for the past 50 years according to Breeding Bird Surveys. Man is their greatest threat, but they are also prone to collisions with wind turbines or electrocution at power poles. They were not affected by DDT as their diet is mammals rather than fish, the preferred diet of the Bald Eagle.
The best opportunity to see a Golden Eagle here in the Monadnock Region is during November on a day with clear blue sky and a west-northerly wind of 25 MPH looking north between 12PM-4PM while performing outdoor chores or hiking up Mt. Monadnock or other local hills.