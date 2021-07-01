The Gift of Summer Strawberries

June in New England is one of my favorite times of the year. It’s when we transition out of spring and into summer, and a time of celebration and longer days. My way of life is ruled by the weather and the changes brought on by the seasons. But for me the start of summer isn’t dictated by the solstice, it starts when we harvest our first strawberries.
Strawberries are so precious. Sure, in the world of the global grocery market we have access to fruit year-round, but strawberries are in a league of their own. There is simply no comparison to a fresh strawberry, picked from the field and slightly warm from the sun – it is an absolute luxury that we get to experience for a few weeks out of the year.
There is a great deal of anticipation to strawberry season. The plants themselves are placed in the ground a year before they bare any fruit. In the late fall, often around Thanksgiving, we put them to bed by covering them with a generous layer of straw. During the winter months we can only hope that a thick blanket of snow can protect and insulate these precious plants. Without the snow, the plants can die from extra cold temperatures. They can also become a meal for rodents and deer. By April, it’s time to uncover the strawberry plants by raking each row by hand, a process that takes a day or two to complete. The final hurdle before the first harvest of berries in June, is meticulously watching the weather during bloom. In 2020, in a very Newton’s law kind of way, we experienced a surprise frost that wiped out a huge percentage of our crop. Strawberry blossoms can be saved by running irrigation during low temperatures; ice encapsulates the flowers holding them at 32 degrees. Ironically, the ice insulates the future berries. They would die at 28 degrees. Needless to say, growing strawberries can be a delicate dance, but all 100% worth it.
A few days ago, I walked the strawberry field with my dad. It was early morning; the sun was still cool and just starting to dry the dew soaked berries. We chatted about the day’s tasks, gave an assessment of how many berries we could pick and tried a few of the new varieties. Each variety has a different flavor, shape, and even color to a certain degree, anything from ruby red to crimson and vermillion. The walk is an important part of our craft, and I enjoy these moments especially, because so often our work can be arduous. But when we take a small pause in time to gaze at the end result of a long winter and a lot of hard work, it is so rewarding. Tasting a few, fresh from the vine berries is simply an added bonus.
In my family there are lots of birthdays in June; both of my grandmothers and my great grandmother on my dad’s side had birthdays during this month. My maternal grandparents were married on June 15, 1947 and to this day we still celebrate their anniversary even though they are both gone now. I have fond memories of learning how to hull strawberries and the art of making fresh whipped cream for shortcake biscuits. One of my favorite family stories involves my “Grammy” and her first dinner with whom would become her in-laws. She was given the task of making the whipped cream for dessert and was so overcome by nerves that she overwhipped the cream and made butter instead. To this day, I always think of her when I make whipped cream. I made sure to take my time and taste the levels of sugar and vanilla often throughout the process.
I think now more than ever, our community has so much to celebrate. School graduations of all ages, kids and teachers starting their well-deserved summer vacations, and above all the feeling of peace as we continue to get further away from the COVID-19 pandemic. Seeing peoples’ smiling faces is enough cause for celebration after what we have all collectively experienced. To me, the first summer fruit is one of the best ways to celebrate this time of year.