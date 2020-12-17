Along with small appliances, jewelry, clothing, electronics and anything else you’d put under the tree this holiday season, don’t forget to give the gift of self-care. Anyone on your shopping list could benefit from it, and there are many practitioners in the region who offer it in the form of services and products.
The following list of wellness-related gifts provides several ideas for ensuring your loved ones are happy and healthy.
Amanda Bedard — a life/spiritual coach and Reiki practitioner and owner of Guided Path Wellness at Hannah Grimes Center on Roxbury Street in Keene — offers Reiki sessions, life coaching, spiritual coaching, wellness coaching and Reiki-infused essential oil blends. This month, you can purchase a discounted self-care gift bag that includes one bottle of Reiki-infused essential oil spray and two roller bottles of your choosing. Get free shipping or free socially-distanced local delivery (in Keene) for $30 and receive a 50 percent off discount voucher for a future session purchase, products purchase or gift card.
Call (603) 456-8380, email guidedpathwellnessorg@gmail.com, or visit guidedpathwellness.org for more information.
Certified Reiki and energy practitioner, Korinne McManus, of Amethyst Reiki and Healing (located on Roxbury Street in the Miller Forge building), provides intuitive reiki, crystal, sound healing, meditation and essential oils. For the holidays, she is offering a special buy-one session, get-one at half-price gift certificate along with a $15 discount off her chakra crystal essential oil roller kits.
Call (603) 762-1135 or email kmcmanus.healing@gmail.com for more information.
Michelle Davis, an esthetician, Reiki practitioner, yoga instructor and owner of Essential Wellness, is offering gift certificates for private virtual yoga, distance Reiki and essential oil lifestyle coaching (email info@michelledaviswellness.com for more information). She also uses in her practice and sells Suki botanically-sourced, sustainably-produced skin care products. Suki is offering holiday gift sets for 40 percent off, each wrapped in a reusable scarf; visit sukiskincare.com for more information.
Lauren Dragon-Cook, an intuitive life and business coach based in Spofford, offers many services including intuitive readings, mentorship and trauma healing sessions. This holiday season, she recommends a session in Soul Realignment. This is where the client learns about past lives, choices they are making preventing the embodiment of divine self-expression, and what blocks are stopping them from embodying their truth. Her clients learn to harness the power of intuitive and manifesting abilities to create the life they want based on their divine gifts and who they are at the soul level. For more information, visit laurendragoncook.com.
Brandie Wells, the Compassionate Clairvoyant and owner/proprieter of Soul Emporium on Main Street in Keene, offers “high-vibration goods to feed the soul” in her store. That includes organic teas and herbs, crystals and fossils, metaphysical products and books, and more. An Angelic Healer, psychic medium and certified hypnotist, she also offers readings and workshops. This holiday season, she recommends a session with her (in-person or remote) in Hypnosis for Positive Mindset.
Wells explains the process of hypnosis on her website as an experience split in consciousness where there are two different streams of mental activity. While one stream of consciousness responds to the hypnotist’s suggestions, another dissociated stream processes information outside of the hypnotized individual’s consciousness. This deep state of relaxation brings the sitter to a state of being completely open to the power of suggestion and all information. During a hypnosis session, Wells is reprogramming consciousness after breaking the barrier through subconsciousness with her powerful hypnosis methods. Areas she covers include anger management, anxiety, bereavement, career, confidence, fears, weight loss and personal development. In addition, she performs Soul Hypnosis: Past Life, Life Between Lives and Meet Your Future Self.
Visit brandiewells.com to schedule a session.