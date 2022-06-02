When Ariane and Tom Ice began looking for land, they fell in love with a property in Hancock. As adjacent parcels became available, they acquired them too, ultimately piecing together more than 100 acres.
“It used to be farms, at the turn of the century in the 1900s. There was sheep, there was apple orchards, there was poultry going on here, like much of New Hampshire,” Ariane Ice said.
“We decided to try to rebuild something special out here.”
The result is The Farm at Wolf Pine Hollow, a working farm on Middle Hancock Road that the Ices are turning into a “farm-luxe” experience with a store, farm stays, festivals, pick-your-own fruit and more.
“Our vision is a large, diverse working farm that creates enough four-season experiences that people can come and learn about the agrarian lifestyle right here in Hancock,” Ice said.
Some of that — like the farm stand, which carries a variety of produce from the farm and other local products — is already in place, she said. Other elements will likely roll out in the coming months, including the farm stays, which Ice expects to be available this summer.
Ice said the couple originally planned to run a single-crop farm, growing sunflowers and pressing the seeds for oil, which they still do. “But as time went on, we just realized the potential of more of a four-seasons farm and the potential of agritourism to go along with that,” she said.
That has evolved from a monoculture to a cornucopia of fruits, vegetables, flowers, animals and activities.
Last month, some 25,000 tulips they had planted bloomed, and hundreds of people came to pick flowers. That’s one of three flower-themed festivals they plan to hold annually, along with ones centered around lavender and sunflowers.
The farm now has goats, sheep and chicken, and piglets will arrive soon. Ice said the couple is working to make the farm’s infrastructure better for visits with the animals, for a petting-zoo-like experience. They’re also considering special events like goat yoga.
Visitors will also have a wide variety of pick-your-own fruit opportunities, including blueberry, raspberry and strawberry plants; an orchard with apples, peaches, pears, cherries and quince; a three-quarter-acre vineyard with a variety of seedless table grapes selected for the New Hampshire climate; and kiwi berries, a fruit Ice described as having a texture like a grape, but “that kind of exotic flavor that a kiwi fruit has.”
The property also has an 1800s-era farmhouse that the Ices have turned into a “tasting house,” where they can prepare food and hold events.
The farmstand, in a converted barn, sells produce and flowers from the farm as well as various other locally made foods and products, from wine and milk and cheese to lavender-based soaps and candles.
Ice said the farm stays are a central part of the couple’s vision. The property has some standalone houses that guests will be able to rent out for brief stays, while enjoying all the farm has to offer.
“They can really immerse themselves in the whole day in a life at a farm,” Ice said. “So they can come and stay, and get up and do some planting, do some picking, enjoy the animals, cook some food, pick some fruit, pick some vegetables … and cook it for themselves.”
Ice said she expects the farm to start offering those stays around July and envisions them as year-round experiences. In the winter, for instance, guests can ice skate, and the farm has a maple grove, too.
And it’s all in a breathtaking setting, she said. The orchards, vineyards and lavender fields come with stunning vistas of the surrounding landscape.
“We have beautiful, beautiful scenery here and topography,” she said. “We have rolling hills, and we have views of Crotched Mountain on one side, and we have views of a beautiful five-acre wildlife, beaver pond on the other.”
Ice said she hopes the farm can help people learn about the agricultural lifestyle, particularly families that want their kids to have a taste of it.
“Children who’ve never had the opportunity can actually go and collect eggs every morning, and maybe have an egg breakfast that is something that they picked and collected,” she said. “So really immerse them in the experience of farm life.”
More information about The Farm at Wolf Pine Hollow is available at its website, wolfpinehollow.com.