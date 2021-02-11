Americans in the modern world have most likely been treated using western medicine. Ayurveda, an alternative system of medicine that originated in India, is barely on our radar when it comes to conversations around healthcare.
That’s an interesting fact because Ayurveda has been in existence for 5,000 years — it’s called “the eternal science.”
A life-long practice of nurturing physical, mental, emotional and spiritual well-being, Ayurvedic medicine emphasizes overall health over disease care. Modern western medicine predominantly focuses on the diagnosis, treatment and elimination of disease, and defines health as its absence. Ayurveda has methods for treating disease that differ considerably from modern western medicine in physiological models of the body, and in diagnosis and treatment. It recognizes one pattern of imbalance may manifest as different diseases and one disease may result from many different patterns of imbalance.
While western medicine’s approach is very useful in acute disease situations, it is not as successful when considering chronic disease, which tends to be more complex. Ayurveda recognizes everyone is unique, and that sometimes the treatments need to be catered to the individual.
The definition of a healthy person in Ayurveda is one who has balanced doshas (constitutional type), balanced digestive function, properly formed tissues, proper elimination of wastes, and well-functioning bodily processes. As one moves toward a state of health, clarity of perception, wisdom, understanding and cognition all increase.
The three elemental doshas are vata (space or air, equated with the nervous system), pitta (fire, equated with enzymes), and kapha (earth and water, equated with mucus). Each dosha has particular attributes and roles within the body and mind; the natural predominance of one or more doshas thus explains a person’s physical constitution and personality.
Tracy Shalit, an Ayurveda yoga specialist and health counselor based in Swanzey, conducts an intake with each new client to determine their dominant dosha and any imbalance in it, and devise a treatment plan.
Many factors determine a person’s dosha. Shalit examines each person as a whole, including their tongue, speech pattern, eyes, fingernails and gait. She takes a person’s time and place of birth into consideration when determining their dominant dosha, along with questions about sleep and eating habits and other daily routines.
While we all have a dominant dosha, according to Shalit, we all have vata, pitta and kapha. Her dominant dosha is kapha.
“I’m solid and I put on weight easily,” she said. “I’m also compassionate and loving.”
Her secondary dosha is pitta. “Pittas have a sharp intellect,” she said. Vata is associated with movement.
Once she determines the dosha imbalance, Shalit creates a treatment plan for the client that includes options for them to choose. Lifestyle changes and additions — primarily in diet, sleep, movement and meditation — are the main components.
She might prescribe a nightly drink of milk, nutmeg and ghee to promote sleep, for instance, or to use certain spices in cooking — there are six tastes in Ayurveda. Someone with a vata imbalance, meaning they have too much movement and need to slow down, would benefit from eating heavy soups and sweets. Someone with too much kapha needs to be lightened and should eat pungent, bitter or spicy foods.
Yoga is the sister science of Ayurveda and is also part of Shalit’s treatment plan. Different types of breathing exercises, yoga postures and mantra chanting help with dosha imbalances.
Jerry Landau, founder of Green Mountain Ayurveda in Brattleboro, has been a collaborative healthcare provider for more than 20 years, integrating yoga therapy with Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine. A certified Ayurvedic practitioner, Kripalu yoga teacher and yoga therapist, Landau incorporates Japanese-style acupuncture, massage, nutrition, herbs, yoga postures, breathwork and meditation.
“The philosophy that underpins yoga and Ayurveda is the same, although the core texts are different and there is different emphasis in the two sciences,” he said. “Yoga as a whole field is focused more on physical, mental and emotional bodies but with emphasis on practices that help you gain clarity and more insight into who you are at a really deep level. It’s more about spiritual development than it is about the physical body. Ayurveda is a medical practice focused on the health of body and mind and emotions.”
Yoga practices are applied, he went on, within the model of Ayurveda. “The model is based on observing people over thousands of years and seeing tendencies different people have and grouping those. The idea is to get yourself in alignment with those natural tendencies.”
Landau explained your dosha includes your genetic inheritance - what was going on at the time of conception and in the womb through the first year or so after birth.
“Your core constitution is basically fixed,” he said. “We get attracted to things that imbalance us.”
Landau practices collaborative healthcare because he sees value in looking through the lens of western and eastern medicine such as Ayurveda.
“The body is complex,” he said. “These are very different models of how the body functions. It’s not that western medicine is bad or wrong, it just hasn’t been practiced in an integrated fashion.”
He sees his job as to help people find direction to their own healing.
“I strongly believe they can if you give them tools to shift awareness of their current condition and how they got to where they are and what impacts them,” he said. “Yoga and Ayurveda helps get rid of blockages. Once we do, living is pretty simple. Most of the things that help us lead a healthier life are not complex.”